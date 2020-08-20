What changed for the market while you were sleeping? Top 10 things to know

The Indian stock market is expected to open gap-down following weak global cues. Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a gap-down opening for the index in India with a 132-point loss.

Nifty closed above 11,400 for the first time since February on August 19 and the Sensex gained 86.47 points to close at 38,614.79, driven by banking and financial stocks. According to pivot charts, the key support level for the Nifty is placed at 11,381.57, followed by 11,354.73. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for are 11,447.77 and 11,487.13.

Stay tuned to Moneycontrol to find out what happens in currency and equity markets today. We have collated a list of important headlines across news platforms which could impact Indian as well as international markets:

US Markets

Wall Street finished lower on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve raised concerns that the US economic recovery from the devastating effects of the pandemic faced a highly uncertain path.

Dow Jones Industrial Average closed 85.19 points lower, or 0.31 percent, to 27,692.88, the S&P 500 lost 14.93 points, or 0.44 percent, to 3,374.85 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 64.38 points, or 0.57 percent, to 11,146.46.

Asian Markets

Asian equities were set to follow Wall Street’s late session retreat on Thursday after the Federal Reserve warned the US economy faced a highly uncertain path to recovery from the coronavirus-induced downturn.

Australian S&P/ASX 200 futures was down 0.25 percent, Japan’s Nikkei 225 futures down 0.15 percent and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index futures off 0.08 percent.

SGX Nifty

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a gap-down opening for the index in India with a 132-point loss. The Nifty futures were trading at 11,290 on the Singaporean Exchange around 07:30 hours IST.

Oil eases on demand risks, U.S. stockpile data

Oil prices fell on Thursday as major producers warned of a risk to the recovery in demand if the coronavirus crisis is prolonged, while U.S. crude inventories dropped less than expected.

Brent crude was down 28 cents, or 0.6 percent, at $45.09 by 0049 GMT after slipping 0.2 percent in the previous session. U.S. oil was down 31 cents, or 0.7 percent, at $42.62 a barrl, after inching higher on Wednesday.

Apple becomes the first US company to achieve $2 trillion valuation

Apple became the first US-listed company to reach a $2 trillion market capitalisation on August 19, doubling in valuation in just over two years. The tech giant’s shares have gained nearly 60 percent this year as the company overcame the shutdown of factories in China that produce the iPhone and the closure of its retail sales amid the coronavirus pandemic.

SEBI proposes to relax minimum public shareholding norms for firms under insolvency

Markets regulator SEBI on Wednesday proposed relaxation in norms pertaining to 25 percent minimum public shareholding for companies which undergo corporate insolvency resolution and seek to relist following the process. Besides, it proposed enhanced disclosure for such companies.

SEBI said it is possible that pursuant to the implementation of the resolution plan, the public shareholding in such companies may drop to abysmally low levels.

May projects steeper growth contraction for India: World Bank

The World Bank on August 19 indicated further lowering of growth projections for India and also said that critical reforms in key areas such as health, labour, land, skills and finance are needed to emerge stronger from the COVID-19 crisis. The World Bank in May had projected that the Indian economy will contract by 3.2 percent in FY21 and rebound slowly in the next fiscal.

Further challenges have emerged in recent weeks which are likely to weigh on the prospects in the near term. These risks include the virus continuing to spread; further deterioration in the global outlook; and additional strains projected on the financial sector.

Fundraising via bonds on private placement basis up 22% in April-July

Companies raised Rs 2.57 lakh crore through issuance of bonds on private placement basis in the first fourth months of the ongoing fiscal, up 22 percent from the year-ago period. The funds were mopped up to strengthen balance sheets, which might have been impacted due to the coronavirus pandemic, retire existing debt and to support working capital requirements, market experts believe.

According to data available with markets regulator Sebi, companies listed on BSE and NSE garnered a total of Rs 2,57,387 crore during April-July, 2020-21.

Results on August 20

HealthCare Global Enterprises, MOIL, Indian Overseas Bank, J Kumar Infraprojects, Accelya Solutions India, Foods & Inns, IRB InvIT Fund, Madhucon Projects, McDowell Holdings, Metalyst Forgings, Sheela Foam, Swelect Energy Systems, Valecha Engineering, etc will announce their quarterly earnings on August 20.

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought shares worth Rs 459.01 crore whereas domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold shares worth Rs 97.13 crore in the Indian equity market on August 19, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

13 stocks under F&O ban on NSE

Adani Enterprises, Aurobindo Pharma, Bank of Baroda, Bharat Heavy Electricals, Canara Bank, Century Textiles, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Vodafone Idea, Jindal Steel & Power, Manappuram Finance, Steel Authority of India, Sun TV Network and Vedanta are under the F&O ban for August 19.

Securities in the ban period under the F&O segment include companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

With inputs from Reuters & other agencies