What changed for the market while you were sleeping? Top 10 things to know

The Indian stock market is expected to open in the green amid cautious trade in Asia due to strained US-China relations. Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the index in India with a 30 points gain.

The Sensex closed 142 points, or 0.37 percent, higher at 38,182.08 on August 10 and the Nifty ended at 11,270.15, with a gain of 56 points, or 0.50 percent.

According to pivot charts, the key support level for the Nifty is placed at 11,226.37, followed by 11,182.53. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for are 11,325.67 and 11,381.13.

US Markets

The S&P 500 ended up slightly and the Nasdaq fell on Monday as investors extended a rotation into value stocks from heavyweight tech-related names while awaiting news on progress in a US fiscal support bill.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 359.4 points, or 1.31%, to 27,792.88, the S&P 500 gained 9.33 points, or 0.28%, to 3,360.61 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 42.63 points, or 0.39%, to 10,968.36.

Asian Markets

Asian stocks were set for a cautious start on Tuesday, following a mixed Wall Street session and as investors eyed stalled US stimulus efforts and worsening strains between Washington and Beijing over Hong Kong.

Australian S&P/ASX 200 futures fell 0.05% in early trading. Japan’s Nikkei 225 futures slipped 0.04%. Tokyo markets were closed for a public holiday on Monday. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index futures rose 0.43%.

SGX Nifty

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the index in India with a 30 points gain. The Nifty futures were trading at 10,349 on the Singaporean Exchange around 07:30 hours IST.

Oil firms on U.S. stimulus hopes, Asian demand recovery

Crude oil gained more ground on Tuesday, with prices underpinned by expectations of U.S. stimulus and a rebound in Asian demand as economies reopen.

Brent crude added 7 cents, or 0.2%, to $45.06 a barrel, as of 0027 GMT. West Texas Intermediate U.S. crude rose 14 cents, or 0.3%, to $42.08 a barrel.

SEBI amend rules for filling of executive director posts

Markets regulator Sebi has made changes pertaining to the proportion of executive director posts to be filled up through different modes and composition of selection committee. Besides, Sebi said an employee, who has put in at least seven years as junior accounts assistant and junior engineer and have requisite qualifications, can be considered for the post of 'Grade A' officer at the regulator.

With regard to the position of executive director (other than law), Sebi said two-thirds of the total posts will be filled up from internal candidates and the remaining one-third to be filled up by deputation or contract basis. In case of non-availability in any category -- internal and deputation or contract -- the post may be filled from other categories, the regulator said in a notification dated August 5.

MF industry adds 11 lakh new SIP accounts in July; inflows see a slight fall

Investors continued to repose their faith in mutual funds and preferred to invest via the systematic investment plan (SIP) route to take exposure to the equity market. However, the mutual fund SIP juggernaut seems to have slowed a tad.

According to data released by the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI), monthly SIP contribution in July fell to Rs 7,830 crore from Rs 7,927 crore in June. Subsequently, the number of SIPs discontinued also showed a marginal increase. The number of SIPs discontinued in July stood at 7 lakh last month as against 6.5 lakh in June.

Mutual fund managers attributed the fall in SIP inflows to deteriorating economic and jobs scenario, which may have forced investors to discontinue their SIPs.

Passenger vehicle retail sales dip by 25% in July: FADA

Automobile dealers' body FADA on August 10 said passenger vehicle (PV) retail sales in July declined by 25.19 percent to 1,57,373 units as compared to the same month last year as coronavirus pandemic continued to impact vehicle offtakes.

According to the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA), which collected vehicle registration data from 1,235 out of the 1,445 regional transport offices (RTOs), PV sales stood at 2,10,377 units in July 2019. Two-wheeler sales declined 37.47 percent to 8,74,638 units last month as compared to 13,98,702 units in July 2019.

ICICI Bank QIP: Floor price set at Rs 351.36 per share

Private lender ICICI Bank on August 10 launched its qualified institutional placement (QIP), setting the floor price at Rs 351.36 per equity share. A meeting of the issuance committee of board of directors of the bank is scheduled to be held on August 14 to determine the issue price for the equity shares to be allotted to qualified institutional buyers, pursuant to the issue," ICICI Bank said in its BSE filing. A decision on the final issue price and allotment will be taken on August 14.

Bank union approaches RBI seeking review of KV Kamath's appointment as loan restructuring committee head

The All India Bank Employees’ Association (AIBEA) has requested the Reserve Bank of India to review it's decision to appoint KV Kamath as the head of the Expert Committee on COVID-19-related loan restructuring. In a letter addressed to RBI India Governor Shaktikanta Das, AIBEA has expressed concerns about Kamath’s alleged role in the ICICI Bank- Videocon Group loan controversy.

“Reports have appeared in the media about the infamous nepotism scandal in ICICI Bank involving Ms Chanda Kochhar for sanctioning huge loan of more than Rs 3,000 crores unscrupulously to Videocon Company. As per media reports, in the FIR filed by CBI, in addition to the name of Ms Chanda Kochhar, the name of KV Kamath also appears,” the letter read.

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought shares worth Rs 302.88 crore while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold shares worth Rs 504.92 crore in the Indian equity market on August 10, as per provisional data available on the NSE.​

5 stocks under F&O ban on NSE

Canara Bank, Century Textiles, Vodafone Idea, Muthoot Finance and Vedanta are under the F&O ban for August 11. Securities in the ban period under the F&O segment include companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.​

Results on August 11

AIA Engineering, Ashoka Buildcon, Bajaj Electricals, Bosch, Capacite Infraprojects, Central Bank of India, Chalet Hotels, Elecon Engineering, Galaxy Surfactants, Godawari Power & Ispat, Indoco Remedies, JMC Projects, Kopran, Metropolis Healthcare, Motherson Sumi Systems, PTC India, RCF, RITES, Suven Life Sciences, Symphony, Usha Martin, VST Tillers Tractors, etc.

With inputs from Reuters & other agencies