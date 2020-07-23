What changed for the market while you were sleeping? Top 10 things to know

The Indian stock market is expected to open flat following mixed Asian cues as tensions between US and China escalated. Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive bias for the index in India with a 14 points gain.

The Sensex ended the day 59 points, or 0.16 percent, lower at 37,871.52 on July 22 and the Nifty closed 30 points, or 0.27 percent, lower at 11,132.60. According to pivot charts, the key support level for the Nifty is placed at 11,046.7, followed by 10,960.8. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for are 11,228.3 and 11,324.

Stay tuned to Moneycontrol to find out what happens in currency and equity markets today. We have collated a list of important headlines across news platforms which could impact Indian as well as international markets:

US Markets

Wall Street ended higher on Wednesday after a see-saw session as investors digested mixed quarterly results and contentious stimulus negotiations in Washington.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 165.44 points, or 0.62%, to 27,005.84, the S&P 500 gained 18.72 points, or 0.57%, to 3,276.02 and the Nasdaq Composite added 25.76 points, or 0.24%, to 10,706.13.

Asian Markets

Asian stocks were likely to come under pressure on Thursday as fresh diplomatic tensions between Washington and Beijing heightened investor jitters and overshadowed the boost to Wall Street from US stimulus hopes.

In early Asian trade, Japan’s Nikkei 225 futures lost 0.02% while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index futures fell 0.05%. Australian S&P/ASX 200 futures rose 0.12% and E-mini futures for the S&P 500 were up 0.13%.

SGX Nifty

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the index in India with a 14 points gain. The Nifty futures were trading at 11144 on the Singaporean Exchange around 07:30 hours IST.

Oil edges down for second session as coronavirus curbs fuel demand

Oil prices lost more ground on Thursday, with the market weighed down by a surprise increase in U.S. crude oil reserves as the coronavirus pandemic hits fuel consumption.

Brent crude fell 4 cents, or 0.1%, to $44.25 a barrel by 0026 GMT while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude slid 6 cents, or 0.1%, to $41.84 a barrel.

Govt expects FY21 direct tax collections to fall short by about Rs 3 lakh cr

Due to the nationwide lockdown imposed to tackle the outbreak of novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, the Centre expects to miss its gross direct tax collection budget target by around Rs 3 lakh crore in FY21. For the current fiscal, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has set a tax target of Rs 13.19 lakh crore.

"It's difficult to ascertain right now by exactly how much we'll fall short. It's an extraordinary year and there will be at least a shortfall of around Rs 3 lakh crore," a senior government official told Moneycontrol.

H-1B visa restriction may make tech firms offshore jobs to countries like India: Report

The Trump administration's move to ban the skilled worker programme will increase employment in countries such as India rather than the US, especially in the technology space, according to a research paper released by the National Bureau of Economic Research.

The research paper pointed out that computer-related occupations accounted for 69 percent of H-1B petition filings in 2017, and 85 percent of H-1B petition filings were for workers from India or China.

RBI panel pitches for incentives to promote usage of QR code transactions

With a view to promote less cash economy, the government should provide incentives to popularise usage of QR (Quick Response) code transactions among consumers, a report of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said on Wednesday. QR Codes are two-dimensional machine-readable barcodes, which are increasingly used to facilitate mobile payments at the point-of-sale. QR Codes can store a large amount of information.

Rossari Biotech to debut today

Speciality chemical maker Rossari Biotech is set to debut on bourses on July 23 after receiving a stellar response to its Rs 496-crore public issue from investors. Rossari Biotech will be the first to list during the lockdown and the second to debut after SBI Card IPO in March this year.

The public issue, which consists a fresh issue of Rs 50 crore and an offer for sale of 1.05 crore equity shares by promoters, closed with a massive 79.37 times subscription on July 15, backed by a strong response from all kind of investors.

L&T Q1 net profit falls 79% YoY

Infrastructure major Larsen & Toubro on July 22 reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 303 crore for the quarter ended June 2020, registering a 79 percent decline year-on-year (YoY). "The consolidated PAT attributable to shareholders of the company, including profits from discontinued business, is Rs 303 crore, reflecting a decline of 79 percent vis-a-vis PAT of Rs 1,473 crore for the corresponding quarter of the previous year," L&T said.

The company's consolidated gross revenue came at Rs 21,260 crore for Q1FY21, registering a YoY decline of 28 percent. A CNBC-TV18 poll had estimated revenue to come at Rs 21,377 crore.

Results on July 23

ABB India, Biocon, HDFC Asset Management Company, Alankit, Agro Tech Foods, AU Small Finance Bank, Dish TV, Foseco India, Bank of Maharashtra, Mahindra EPC Irrigation, Mphasis, PNB Housing Finance, Radico Khaitan, Repco Home Finance, SKF India, Speciality Restaurants, Sterlite Technologies, Tube Investments of India, Zensar Technologies, etc.

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought shares worth Rs 1,665.57 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold shares worth Rs 1,138.83 crore in the Indian equity market on July 22, provisional data available on the NSE showed.