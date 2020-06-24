What changed for the market while you were sleeping? Top 10 things to know

Indian equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty logged in gains for the fourth consecutive session on June 23. The S&P BSE Sensex rallied 519 points to close at 35,430 while the Nifty50 witnessed selling pressure near 10,500 to end the day 160 points higher at 10,471.

According to pivot charts, the key support level for the Nifty is placed at 10,353.63, followed by 10,236.27. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for are 10,536.53 and 10,602.07.

US Markets

Wall Street’s three major indexes closed higher on Tuesday as improving economic data and the prospect of more stimulus bolstered hopes of a swift recovery, while a jump in technology shares powered the Nasdaq to another record high.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 131.14 points, or 0.5%, to 26,156.1, the S&P 500 gained 13.43 points, or 0.43%, to 3,131.29 and the Nasdaq Composite added 74.89 points, or 0.74%, to 10,131.37.

Asian Markets

Asian stocks were expected to come under pressure on Wednesday, as a spike in new coronavirus infections weighed on sentiment, although U.S. assurances that the China trade deal was intact and upbeat economic data provided some reasons for optimism.

Australian S&P/ASX 200 futures rose 0.15% in early trading. Japan’s Nikkei 225 futures fell 0.02%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index futures lost 0.01%.

SGX Nifty

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the index in India with a 37 points loss. The Nifty futures were trading at 10,447 on the Singaporean Exchange around 07:30 hours IST.

Indian and Chinese military agree to disengage on disputed Himalayan border

Indian and Chinese military commanders have agreed to step back from a confrontation over a disputed stretch of border where a clash last week left 20 Indian soldiers dead, government officials in New Delhi and Beijing said on Tuesday.

“There was a mutual consensus to disengage,” an Indian government source said, commenting on the outcome of a parley on Monday that lasted almost 11 hours at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) or the de facto border, high in the western Himalayas.

Oil edges lower as US stockpiles grow more than expected

Oil futures edged lower on Wednesday, extending losses from the previous day, after US crude stockpiles grew more than expected, adding to worries about oversupply, although a fall in gasoline stocks kept the decline in check.

Brent crude was down 2 cents at $42.61 a barrel by 0045 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell 4 cents, or 0.1%, to $40.33 a barrel.

SEBI eases compliance norms for FPIs

Relaxing compliance requirement for foreign portfolio investors (FPIs), Sebi on Tuesday allowed scanned copies of documents for renewing registration till August 31 in the wake of coronavirus pandemic. Earlier, this relaxation was given till June 30.

In light of the prevailing situation due to COVID-19, the markets regulator received representations from various stakeholders about extending temporary relaxation with respect to compliance requirements for FPIs, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said in a circular. Accordingly, the regulator has decided to extend the relaxations in a situation where FPIs are not in a position to send original and/ or certified documents.

CRISIL says revenue of road EPC firms to fall 8-10% in FY21

Road-building engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) companies are likely to see an 8-10 percent decline in their revenue in the financial year 2020-21 with the COVID-19 pandemic-driven lockdowns severely curtailing activity, CRISIL Ratings has said. Overall, most sectors barring telecom, consumer facing segment and pharma are expected to see their earnings take a hit during the year.

"With lower awarding by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) in the last two fiscals, revenue growth was expected to taper to some extent. However, this fiscal, the slowdown in execution due to lockdowns and the resultant labour shortage is expected to push revenue growth into negative territory," said CRISIL.

Auto volumes likely to recover partially in second half of FY21: Fitch

Auto volumes are expected to recover partly in the second half of the ongoing financial year as sales gradually increase after the easing of lockdown measures since May, Fitch Ratings has said. It, however, said that the overall volumes could decline by more than 20 per cent in the year as customers choose to delay spending on big-ticket discretionary items amid a weak economic outlook and due to higher prices with BS-VI rollout.

Fitch expects India's real GDP to decline by 5 percent in FY21 following multiple extensions of stringent lockdown measures in the country since the last week of March. "We expect, in particular, a sharper decline in the sales of medium and heavy commercial vehicles because of lower levels of private investment, weak mining activity amid subdued commodity prices and fewer new infrastructure projects," the ratings agency stated.

Results on June 24

GAIL India, Indian Oil Corporation, Power Finance Corporation, Canara Bank, Aksh Optifibre, Astra Microwave Products, Balmer Lawrie, Bombay Burmah Trading Corp, Burnpur Cement, Future Consumer, General Insurance Corporation, HG Infra Engineering, India Cements, Indoco Remedies, Indo Rama Synthetics, PNC Infratech, Prestige Estates Projects, RS Software, Rail Vikas Nigam, Sandesh, Sanghi Industries, Sharda Cropchem, Shriram EPC, Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri, Tide Water Oil, United Breweries.

Open offer relaxation, preferential share allotment pricing norm changes likely among major changes to be made by Sebi

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) is likely to tweak certain regulations related to open offers in its board meeting on June 25 by making some amendments to the Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeover (SAST) Regulations. Sebi may also provide temporary relaxation on the pricing of preferential share allotment. The market regulator may allow companies to consider the two-week average price for a preferential allotment, instead of the average price of the last six months.

Currently, only delays on account of non-receipts of statutory approvals fall under the ambit of the Takeover Code.

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought shares worth Rs 168.96 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs), too, bought shares worth Rs 454.48 crore in the Indian equity market on June 23, provisional data available on the NSE showed.

Stock under F&O ban on NSE

Three stocks - Century Textiles & Industries, Just Dial and Vodafone Idea - are under the F&O ban for June 24. Securities in the ban period under the F&O segment include companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

