What changed for the market while you were sleeping? Top 10 things to know

The Sensex climbed 376.42 points, or 1.13 percent, to 33,605.22 on June 16 led by banking and financials. The Nifty rose 100.30 points, or 1.02 percent, to 9,914 and formed a small bodied red candle on daily charts as the closing was lower than its opening.

According to pivot charts, the key support level for the Nifty is placed at 9,746.27, followed by 9,578.53. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for are 10,063.97 and 10,213.93.

US Markets

Wall Street advanced on Tuesday as the prospect of additional stimulus and a record jump in retail sales suggested the U.S. economy could bounce back sooner than expected, five months into its pandemic-inflicted recession.

Asian Markets

Asian stocks were set to climb on Wednesday after another late Wall Street surge in response to upbeat trial results for a COVID-19 treatment and data showing U.S. consumers spent big in May.

SGX Nifty

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the index in India with a 35.50 points loss. The Nifty futures were trading at 9869.50 on the Singaporean Exchange around 07:15 hours IST.

India drops out of Kearney's 2020 Foreign Direct Investment Confidence Index

After coming in at 16th spot in 2019, India has dropped out of Kearney's 2020 Foreign Direct Investment Confidence Index. It stood at the 11th, 8th and 9th spots on the 25-country index in 2018, 2017 and 2016, respectively.

The United States has retained the top spot on the index for the eighth year in a row. The report published by global consultancy firm AT Kearney notes that "this year marks the second time in the 22-year history of the Index—and the second consecutive year— in which developed markets hold all of the top five spots" and also account for 22 of the 25 spots on the index.

China, Brazil, and the United Arab Emirates are the only emerging markets that have made it on to the index this year. "European developed markets hold steady at 14 spots, while Asia Pacific developed markets drop from eight spots last year to seven spots this year," the report added.

SEBI panel suggests measures to strengthen enforcement, recovery mechanism

A Sebi panel on Tuesday suggested measures to strengthen markets watchdog's enforcement mechanism and improve the system of recovery of siphoned off money. The committee headed by former Supreme Court Judge Anil Dave has proposed method of quantification of profit made by the defaulter and loss caused to investors.

In addition, the committee has examined the insolvency, recovery and securities laws jurisprudence of India and abroad and suggested suitable changes in the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code to ensure that insolvency law is not used as a refuge by defaulters, thereby protecting the interest of investors.

Green shoots welcome but recovery still a long road: Fed's Powell

A full US economic recovery will not occur until the American people are sure that the novel coronavirus epidemic has been brought under control, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said on Tuesday, as he began the first of two days of hearings before US lawmakers.

“Something like close to 25 million people have been displaced in the workforce, either partially or through unemployment and so we have a long road ahead of us to get those people back to work,” Powell said. “The longer the downturn lasts, the greater the potential for longer-term damage from permanent job loss and business closures,” Powell added.

Results on June 17

Pidilite Industries, Indraprastha Gas, Muthoot Finance, REC, Aban Offshore, Clariant Chemicals, Cummins India, Prataap Snacks, Emkay Global Financial Services, FDC, Fortis Healthcare, Gulf Oil Lubricants, HEG, Indostar Capital Finance, ITD Cementation, JK Cement, Lumax Auto Technologies, Mangalam Cement, Mold-Tek Technologies, Natco Pharma, Navneet Education, Rane Brake Lining, Rico Auto Industries, Texmaco Infrastructure, Texmaco Rail, Triveni Engineering and Welspun Corp.

US retail sales post record jump

US retail sales increased by the most on record in May after two straight months of sharp declines as businesses reopened, offering more evidence that the recession triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic was over or drawing to an end.

The surge in retail sales last month recouped 63% of March and April’s decreases. But the journey to recovery could be long and difficult as some parts of the country are experiencing a resurgence of COVID-19 infections. In addition, enhanced federal government unemployment checks will run out in July.

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 1,478.52 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth Rs 1,161.51 crore in the Indian equity market on June 16, provisional data available on the NSE showed.

Stock under F&O ban on NSE

Four stocks - Adani Enterprises, Vodafone Idea, Jindal Steel & Power and Just Dial - are under the F&O ban for June 17. Securities in the ban period under the F&O segment include companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

Crude

Oil prices retreated on Wednesday, weighed down by an increase in U.S. crude inventories and worries about a potential second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

