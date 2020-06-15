What changed for the market while you were sleeping? Top 10 things to know

The Sensex 242 points higher at 33,780 on June 12 while the Nifty50 was up 70 points up at 9,972. Sectorally, the S&P BSE Auto index was up 2.9 percent, followed by the S&P BSE Energy index which was up 2.4 percent, and the S&P BSE Telecom index rose 2.2 percent.

US Markets

US stocks ended higher on Friday as bargain hunters stepped back into the market following sharp losses a day earlier, but all three major indexes suffered their biggest weekly percentage declines since March.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 477.37 points, or 1.9%, to 25,605.54, the S&P 500 gained 39.21 points, or 1.31%, to 3,041.31 and the Nasdaq Composite added 96.08 points, or 1.01%, to 9,588.81.

Asian Markets

Asian markets started the week on the backfoot on Monday while oil prices slipped as fears of a second wave of coronavirus infections in China sent investors scurrying for safe-havens.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.25% with Australian shares off 0.4% and South Korea slipping 0.6%. Japan’s Nikkei fell 0.75%.

SGX Nifty

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative start for the index in India with a 41 points loss. The Nifty futures were trading at 9,858 on the Singaporean Exchange around 07:40 hours IST.

Oil prices drop

Oil prices fell on Monday, with US oil dropping more than 2%, as a spike in new coronavirus cases in the United States raised concerns over a second wave of the virus which would weigh on the pace of fuel demand recovery.

Brent crude futures fell 66 cents, or 1.7%, at $38.07 a barrel as of 0016 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell 81 cents, or 2.2%, to $35.45 a barrel.

MCX gets SEBI nod for bullion, base metals index futures

The Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) on Friday said it will launch index futures on bullion and base metals indices, which will help deepen the market. The move will increase participation by mutual funds and arbitrageurs, among a host of other market constituents, it said.

"The exchange has received permission from the SEBI for futures trading on indices like iComdex bullion and iComdex base metals," MCX said, adding the multiplier will be 50 and the margins have yet to be decided.

RBI modifies framework for financial market infrastructure, retail payment system

The Reserve Bank on Saturday came up with a modified oversight framework for financial market infrastructure and retail payment systems with a view to ensure safety and stability of payment structure.

"This document, by enhancing supervisory transparency and disclosure, would enable better regulatory compliance by payment systems operators, and enhance customer awareness, eventually contributing to the safety and stability of our payment systems," the RBI said while releasing version 2.0 of Oversight for Financial Market Infrastructure and Retail Payment Systems.

Results on June 15

Tata Motors, Ashoka Buildcon, CSB Bank, JK Tyre, Narayana Hrudayalaya, Pfizer, Satin Creditcare Network, Shilpa Medicare, Shoppers Stop, Action Construction Equipment, Can Fin Homes, CCL Products, Electrosteel Castings, Intellect Design Arena, Meghmani Organics, Tamilnadu Petroproducts

Mutual funds withdrew over 50% investments from NBFCs in May

The credit crisis that surfaced in September 2018 has had a major bearing on the mutual fund industry, prompting them to reshuffle their investments, particularly non-banking finance companies or NBFCs.

According to a report by CARE Ratings, the overall exposure of mutual fund houses to non-banking finance companies (NBFCs) stood at Rs 1.45 lakh crore in May, almost half the levels since July 2018, after which the NBFC crisis began. Accordingly, the percentage share also declined from 19 percent in July 2018 to 9.4 percent in May.

SEBI relaxes compliance requirement for performance benchmarking of AIFs

Markets regulator SEBI on Friday eased compliance requirements related to disclosure and compulsory performance benchmarking of alternative investment funds (AIFs). As part of efforts to streamline disclosure standards, the regulator in February put in place mandatory performance benchmarking of AIFs.

"In light of market events due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the timeline for making available the first industry benchmark and AIF level performance versus benchmark reports, is extended till October 1, 2020," SEBI said in a circular.

FPIs invest Rs 20,574 crore in June so far

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have pumped in a net Rs 20,574 crore into the Indian capital market in June so far amid increasing inflows into emerging markets due to high liquidity. As per the latest depositories data, FPIs invested a net Rs 22,840 crore in equities but pulled out Rs 2,266 crore from the debt segment between Jun 1-12. This translates into a cumulative inflow of Rs 20,574 crore.

