business SGX Nifty hints at positive open. Stocks In Focus: Tata Steel, Vedanta, Marksans | Morning Trade Dalal Street poised for another day of gains? That’s what the SGX Nifty is signalling. Tata Steel, Vedanta and Marksans Pharma in focus today. Know why. And as usual, we answer your stock queries LIVE with Nilesh Jain of Centrum Broking.