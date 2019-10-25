'Several Nifty stocks still trading at 30-40% discount to their long-term averages'

The Nifty is richly valued at 20x FY20E earnings despite several constituents trading at a substantial 30-40% discount to their respective long-period average valuations, Siddhartha Khemka, Head, Retail Research, MOFSL, said in an interview to Moneycontrol’s Kshitij Anand.

Q) Consumption and auto companies had started rallying in anticipation of a good festival season. What are your views?

A) Initial signs were positive for both two-wheelers and passenger vehicles (PVs). Increased discounting along with pre-buying due to the implementation of BSVI should improve the demand for the auto sector.

In the case of the consumer sector, volume growth should pick up during the festive season, as the companies are passing on the benefits of the corporate tax cut to consumers by either increasing promotional intensity or reducing prices. The growth is also likely supported by normal monsoons.

A) Corporate earnings have been muted throughout the year and are expected to be tepid in the near to medium-term as well. Earnings risks continue to be tilted to the downside on account of the underlying weak demand scenario, the uneven asset quality trends in financials and the deflationary trends in commodity prices.

Thus, for 2QFY20, we expect the Nifty sales/PAT to decline by 2%-8%. The silver lining is that the festival season demand has begun on a positive note.

Thus while we are expecting 12% EPS growth in FY20 for the Nifty, we are estimating a strong revival of 28 percent growth in FY21.

Q) What is your view on markets for Samvat 2076?

A) Markets are likely to remain volatile in the near-term till economic recovery is visible. However, the revival in sentiments has arrested the negative feedback loop and changed the narrative.

The backdrop for the economy and earnings are improving as we step into the new Samvat. We also expect the FII flow to respond positively to these measures and grow as the economic activity gets better.

Thus, the three key factors to watch out for would be reducing stress in the financial sector, further stimulus announcements by the government to boost consumption and overall economic growth and resolution of the US-China trade war.

We would suggest that investors take this as an opportunity to accumulate quality names for the long-term.

We do believe that the Nifty is richly valued at 20x FY20E earnings despite several of its constituents trading at a substantial 30-40% discount to their respective long-period average valuations.

Q) Which are the sectors that investors can track for the next year?

A) Private Banks, insurance, consumer, retail, multiplex, and hotels may perform well.

Q) Diwali is a day when we start something new, your advice on managing portfolio?

Q) Largecaps had a good run in Samvat 2075, do you think the next year, Samvat 2076, belongs to the small and midcap space?

A) Following the government’s announcements to stimulate growth, the sentiments have revived and changed the narrative. Thus we expect the sharp underperformance of midcaps to correct going forward, giving opportunities for select midcaps to start outperforming.