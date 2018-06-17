Seven of top 10 valued companies add Rs 73,872 crore in MCap

Seven of 10 most valued companies added Rs 73,871.79 crore to their total market valuation last week, led by Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) that became the first blue chip to hit a market capitalisation of Rs 7 lakh crore.

While TCS, Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), HUL, Infosys, Maruti Suzuki India, Kotak Mahindra Bank and State Bank of India (SBI) were on the gainers side, HDFC Bank, ITC and HDFC suffered losses in their market capitalisation (m-cap) during the week to June 15.

TCS' market valuation surged Rs 35,701.47 crore to Rs 7,05,012.98 crore — becoming the first company to close the trading session with a market valuation of over Rs 7 lakh crore.

The m-cap of RIL soared Rs 19,292.76 crore to Rs 6,42,363.07 crore and that of Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) gained Rs 5,671.31 crore to Rs 3,50,929 crore.

Infosys valuation jumped Rs 4,521.14 crore to Rs 2,79,666.55 crore and that of SBI advanced by Rs 4,328.43 crore to Rs 2,47,701.93 crore.

The m-cap of Kotak Mahindra Bank rose by Rs 4,151.27 crore to Rs 2,55,495.82 crore and that of Maruti went up by Rs 205.41 crore to Rs 2,70,437.17 crore.

HDFC Bank's valuation plunged Rs 5,050.4 crore to Rs 5,28,652.06 crore.

The m-cap of ITC slumped Rs 4,088.44 crore to Rs 3,22,803.60 crore and that of HDFC went down by Rs 1,352.88 crore to Rs 3,07,755.97 crore.

In the ranking of top-10 firms, TCS stood at number one position followed by RIL, HDFC Bank, HUL, ITC, HDFC, Infosys, Maruti, Kotak Mahindra Bank and SBI.

Over the last week, the BSE Sensex advanced 178.47 points, or 0.50 per cent to end at 35,622.14.

