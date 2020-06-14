App
Last Updated : Jun 14, 2020 11:42 AM IST | Source: PTI

Seven of top-10 firms lose Rs 78,127 crore in m-cap; HDFC Bank takes biggest hit

HDFC Bank's market valuation plunged Rs 28,391.71 crore to Rs 5,39,305.38 crore.

PTI
 
 
Seven of the 10 most valued domestic companies together lost Rs 78,127.74 crore in market valuation last week, with HDFC Bank taking the biggest knock. From the top-10 list, only Reliance Industries Limited, Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) and HDFC ended the week with gains.

HDFC Bank's market valuation plunged Rs 28,391.71 crore to Rs 5,39,305.38 crore.

The market capitalisation of Bharti Airtel tumbled Rs 13,638.89 crore to reach Rs 3,05,456.66 crore and that of Kotak Mahindra Bank tanked Rs 11,882.72 crore to Rs 2,53,197.91 crore.

Close

ICICI Bank's valuation diminished by Rs 8,411.45 crore to Rs 2,22,918.94 crore and that of ITC went lower by Rs 7,313.87 crore to Rs 2,38,469.29 crore.

The m-cap of Infosys dipped Rs 4,961.86 crore to Rs 2,94,772.86 crore and that of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) fell by Rs 3,527.24 crore to Rs 7,64,998.67 crore.

In contrast, RIL added Rs 5,198.31 crore to its market valuation to stand at Rs 10,07,204.41 crore.

HDFC's valuation jumped Rs 4,555.28 crore to reach Rs 3,10,486.85 crore and that of Hindustan Unilever Limited rose by Rs 4,464.15 crore to close the trading week at Rs 4,94,862.23 crore.

The BSE Sensex declined 506.35 points or 1.47 percent for the week ended June 12.

In the ranking of top-10 firms, RIL retained its top position, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, HUL, HDFC, Bharti Airtel, Infosys, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ITC and ICICI Bank.

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd

First Published on Jun 14, 2020 11:38 am

tags #Business #Companies #Current Affairs #India #Market

