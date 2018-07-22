App
Last Updated : Jul 22, 2018 11:38 AM IST | Source: PTI

Seven of 10 most valued cos add Rs 53,799.78 cr in m-cap

RIL's market valuation surged Rs 20,162.14 crore to Rs 7,15,106.70 crore.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Seven of the 10 most valued Indian companies together added Rs 53,799.78 crore to their market capitalisation last week, with RIL topping the chart. For the week ended Friday, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Reliance Industries (RIL), HDFC Bank, ITC, HDFC, Infosys and SBI made gains in their market capitalisation (m-cap), while Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL), Maruti Suzuki India and Kotak Mahindra Bank suffered losses.

RIL's market valuation surged Rs 20,162.14 crore to Rs 7,15,106.70 crore.

The m-cap of HDFC Bank zoomed Rs 11,010.5 crore to Rs 5,78,899.21 crore and that of Infosys jumped Rs 8,572.72 crore to Rs 2,94,496.80 crore.

TCS' valuation advanced by Rs 5,628 crore to Rs 7,64,164.46 crore and that of ITC went up by Rs 4,041 crore to Rs 3,34,129.43 crore.

The m-cap of SBI spurted Rs 2,989.74 crore to Rs 2,32,887.11 crore and HDFC added Rs 1,395.68 crore to Rs 3,33,851.32 crore.

On the other hand, HUL's valuation slumped Rs 18,388.57 crore to Rs 3,58,506.65 crore.

The m-cap of Kotak Mahindra Bank plunged Rs 13,609.78 crore to Rs 2,54,173.16 crore and that of Maruti Suzuki dropped Rs 1,436.39 crore to Rs 2,83,555 crore.

In the ranking of top-10 firms, TCS retained its numero-uno status, followed by RIL, HDFC Bank, HUL, ITC, HDFC, Infosys, Maruti, Kotak Mahindra Bank and SBI.

Over the last week, the Sensex fell by 45.26 points or 0.12 per cent to end at 36,496.37.

Disclaimer: “Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.”
First Published on Jul 22, 2018 11:34 am

