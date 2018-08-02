App
Last Updated : Aug 02, 2018 02:11 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sequent Scientific stock zooms 20% as arm Alivira gets EU GMP nod for Ankara facility

Ankara facility is also approved by Saudi FDA and Ethiopian GMP authorities.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Sequent Scientific share price rallied 20 percent intraday Thursday after its subsidiary's facility received good manufacturing practice (CMP) certificate from the European health regulator.

The pharma company informed exchanges that subsidiary Alivira Animal Health has received European Union (EU) GMP approval from Bulgarian authority's for its manufacturing unit in Ankara, Turkey.

Ankara facility has a wide range of manufacturing capabilities with 8 GMP-certified manufacturing lines, which include beta lactam, non-beta lactam, terminal sterilization, mastitis, powder beta lactam, aerosol, pesticides, and solid lines for various forms such as injectables, intramammaries, intrauterines, topicl aerosols, oral liquid and solid forms.

Ankara facility is also approved by Saudi FDA and Ethiopian GMP authorities.

With this approval, Alivira now has 4 EU GMP certified manufacturing units, with one each in Turkey, Spain, Germany & India, Sequent said in its filing.

At 14:02 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 57.90, up Rs 6.30, or 12.21 percent on the BSE.
First Published on Aug 2, 2018 02:11 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Sequent Scientific

