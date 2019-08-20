Sequent Scientific climbs 4% on EIR from USFDA for Bengaluru laboratory

Shares of Sequent Scientific, which operates in animal health (Alivira) and analytical services, gained 3.6 percent intraday on August 20 after the company received Establishment Inspection Report for its Analytical Laboratory at Bengaluru.

The stock rallied 48 percent in last one year. It was quoting at Rs 71, up Rs 1.35, or 1.94 percent on the BSE at 1257 hours IST.

"Wholly owned subsidiary Sequent Research Limited (SRL) has received Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from US Food and Drug Administration for its state-of-the-art GLP compliant, analytical services laboratory at Bengaluru," company said in its BSE filing.

The Bengaluru laboratory was set up in 2017 to cater to growing analytical requirements of large pharmaceutical and FMCG majors in the region.

SRL also has another US FDA approved analytical laboratory at Mangaluru, which has been providing services since 2008, Sequent said.

The Mangaluru laboratory was successfully inspected by the US FDA in December 2018.