September series likely to witness wild swings, banks to remain volatile: Navneet Daga

Indian market is poised for volatile moves as markets continue to grapple with geopolitical tensions, global news flow and volatile FII’s flows.

Highlights for the week were: a) massive wild swings seen for Bank Nifty as sharp up-move got sold into during the week b) FII’s unwinding index futures long positions c) India VIX jumping from lows seen below 19 levels towards 21 mark.

Post-August 31 drubbing, last three sessions have seen the benchmark index staging a gradual recovery, however, now resistance zone would be seen near 11,600 mark on Nifty, Bank Nifty lacked required momentum on the upside as it traded beneath 24,000 mark.

Mixed activity is likely within the banking space. Metal index regained momentum on the upside and is likely to continue its recent outperformance, while the auto index is relatively holding the ground and stock-specific rally within the space is plausible in the near term.

Global equity mood remained buoyant as S&P, Nasdaq hit fresh life highs while interestingly CBOE VIX inching up higher indicating markets building for wild swings in coming days. Going forward we expect VIX to inch towards 24 mark in near term.

In September series, long gamma strategies would remain in flavor as traders continued to bet on wild swings during the short series. Going forward for next week, options positioning remain distributed among strikes with maximum put open interest of 1.25 million shares seen at 11,500 strike while call writers seen at 11,600 strike, traders should look to trim positions on upside rally towards 11,600-11650 mark. FII’s index futures long to short ratio moved to 1.5x levels from 3.4x at start of the series.

Metals continue to remain in trader’s radar as follow up of breakout moves seen with decent volume and OI buildup for heavyweight metal stocks, while banking stocks are likely to be volatile moves with now stiff hurdle at 24200 mark in short term on Bank Nifty.

(The author is Senior Derivatives Analyst – Institutional Equities, YES Securities )

: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.