Sensex's 800-point fall: Change in RBI stance to 'Calibrated Tightening' may have been the trigger

The Monetary Policy Committee’s decision to surprise markets with a status-quo on rate hike and a change in stance might have sent markets in a tailspin, experts feel.

The MPC voted for 'status-quo' on interest rates at 6.50 percent with a 5-1 vote, the move was against market expectations of a 25 bps hike.

Also, the policy stance has been changed to “calibrated tightening” even when MPC has revised down its inflation expectations for the full year to 4.31 percent from 4.75 percent. The next meeting of the MPC is scheduled from December 3 to 5, 2018.

The decision of the MPC to hold rates is consistent with the stance of calibrated tightening of monetary policy in consonance with the objective of achieving the medium-term target for consumer price index (CPI) inflation of 4 percent, RBI said in a statement.

“Contrary to most expectations, the RBI's MPC chose to keep repo and reverse repo rates unchanged. The MPC chose to go contrary to the stance of most other Central Banks which may not be conducive for the value of Rupee. However, the MPC changed its stance from 'Neutral' to 'Calibrated Tightening',” Deepak Jasani, Head Retails Research at HDFC Securities, told Moneycontrol.

"The stock markets which would in normal case be happy with no hike, resumed its fall after a small bounce as if the markets were waiting to sell-off post the event whatever be the outcome. Markets would closely watch the crude oil price trend and interest rates trajectory in the US for clues to reverse its current trend," he said.

Calibrated tightening means that rate cut is off the table now and future hikes by the central bank will be data dependent. From the bond market perspective, no hike policy is the surprising outcome; yields have dropped 10bps post policy to 8.05 percent.

"The hold on policy rates has come against the market expectations of a 25 bps rate hike. But, the change in stance from neutral to 'calibrated tightening' is indicative of the likely tightening to come depending on evolving data," Dr. VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services, told Moneycontrol.

"The RBI’s surprising policy announcement is the consequence of its confidence on benign inflation, which in turn, stems from the softening of food prices. Since the Indian economy, like many other emerging markets, are presently in the cross-currents of global developments, the RBI is likely to be on guard keeping a strong vigil of the US 10 year bond yield and crude prices," he said.

From markets point of view, most experts are keeping a cautious view on Indian markets. The Nifty50 broke below its crucial support placed at 10,400-10,350 on Friday and now the next big support is placed at 10,100 levels.

"Indian markets closed in the red with the Nifty 50 Index closing more than 250 points down to end below the 10,400 mark. The RBI policy remained the key event of the day, with the RBI surprising with a no rate hike and talks on tightening capital adequacy rules which kept markets under selling pressure especially financials. We reiterate our cautious view on the market and we feel that rising oil prices will be a concern," Hemang Jani, Head - Advisory, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas, told Moneycontrol.

Technically, Nifty formed a bearish candle on the daily and weekly scale which suggests that bears are holding the tight grip on the market. It formed a Three Black Crows pattern on the daily scale as the index gave the lowest weekly close in last 26 weeks.

"As long as Nifty holds below 10500 zones, the index may continue it extended weakness towards 10200 and psychological 10000 zones while on the upside medium term hurdle is shifting from 10850 to 10650 zones," Chandan Taparia, Derivatives and Technical Analyst at Motilal Oswal Securities, told Moneycontrol.

"Till it doesn’t surpass any immediate hurdle zones, overall weak structure could limit the upside of the market," he added.