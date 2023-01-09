 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Sensex zooms 850 points; factors that are driving markets higher

Jan 09, 2023 / 12:44 PM IST

IT sector is the star of the day as the earnings season kicks off, with almost all counters seeing buying. Among 30 constituent stocks of Sensex, Titan is the only share to trade lower

Indian shares were trading higher on January 9 after three days of incessant selling as improved global cues and low-level buying pushed indices higher, which led to short covering, which, in turn, aided more buying.

At 11.20 am, the 30-pack Sensex was up 856.29 points, or 1.43 percent, at 60,756.66 and the broad-based Nifty was trading 244.55 points, or 1.37 percent, higher at 18,104.

Here are the factors propelling the market:

Positive data

Investors cheered a crucial US jobs report that showed wage growth slowed in December, fuelling bets that inflation is easing and the Federal Reserve need not be as aggressive as some feared.