App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Partners

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Budget 2019

Partners

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jul 08, 2019 10:33 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sensex witnesses 15th biggest single day fall in last 2 decades

The index closed at 38,720.57 while the Nifty50 lost 252.60 points to 11,558.60, the lowest level since May 17, 2019.

Sunil Matkar @moneycontrolcom

The BSE Sensex saw a massive 793 points fall on July 8, the 15th biggest decline in a single day since 2000.

The index closed at 38,720.57 while the Nifty50 lost 252.60 points to 11,558.60, the lowest level since May 17, 2019.

The correction in global peers after diminishing hope for interest rate cut by Federal Reserve due to strong US jobs data, the latest scam detected at Punjab National Bank (PNB) and a dismal by Budget 2019 -- suggesting a slowdown in the economy -- dampened market sentiments.

Close

On July 8, the 30-share BSE Sensex saw a biggest single day fall since October 4, 2018 when it corrected 806.47 points. On February 2, 2018, it fell by 840 points.

related news

July08-Graph

Proposals in the budget on increasing minimum public shareholding levels to 35 percent was a dampener along with 20 percent tax on share buy-back and additional surcharge on those earning over Rs 2 crore.

"We also had more negative news in terms of cut in vehicle production announced by Maruti, deficit monsoons and reduction in area sown in Kharif crops, in an environment of continuing farm distress and weak demand for consumer products. All these added to the fact that there were no immediate measure that was announced in the budget which could kick-start consumption and related economic activities," Pradeep Kesavan, Senior VP, Equity Strategy, Institutional Equities at Elara Capital told Moneycontrol.

He said with valuations not particularly cheap any more, all these factors weighed heavily on the market and precipitated a fall.

Ajit Mishra, Vice President, Research at Religare Broking advises maintaining sell on rise and opting for hedged positions.

More than Rs 3 lakh crore worth of investors' wealth eroded on July 8. Even foreign institutional investors (FIIs) turned net sellers to the tune of Rs 401.99 crore, taking the total net selling to around Rs 3,500 crore in the month, while DIIs net bought around Rs 1,000 crore worth of shares in July.

Catch Budget 2019 LIVE updates here. Click here for full Budget 2019 coverage
First Published on Jul 8, 2019 10:26 pm

tags #Market Edge #Nifty #Sensex

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.