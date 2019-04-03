Sensex & Nifty hit record highs but rally is vulnerable; what should investors do now?

Indian market staged a smart rally on Wednesday after a couple of days on consolidations which led to a breakout in Nifty50 as it breached its previous record high of 11,760 on the upside to hit a new life high of 11761.

The S&P BSE Sensex rallied more than 200 points to hit a fresh record high of 39,266.85. More than 30 stocks on the BSE hit a fresh 52-week high which includes Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance, Asian Paints, Pidilite Industries, SBI, Indian Hotels, Siemens, Varun Beverages, and Atul.

Financials led the gains on D-Street with Nifty Bank hitting yet another milestone. The index hit a record high of 30,648 led by gains in Bank of Baroda, IndusInd Bank, Yes Bank, Kotak Bank and PNB.

But will the rally continue? Well, most experts feel that the rally is here to stay, and is likely to get extended to broader markets as well.

A huge gush of foreign money into Indian markets made the backbone of the current bull market. Foreign investors have poured in more than Rs 45,000 crore in Indian markets so far in 2019. They bought Rs 32,000 crore worth of Indian equities in March, highest so far in 2019.

The flow of money into the Indian market is largely on account of global central bankers policies as nothing fundamental has changed for Indian markets. It is more hope-based rally, and is susceptible to collapse if it doesn’t broaden out.

At a time when both Sensex and Nifty are at record highs, only a handful names have hit fresh 52-weeks highs. At the time of writing the report, only 20 stocks on NSE hit a 52-week high while 30 stocks on the BSE recorded their fresh 52-week highs. Something which does not bode well for the bull market, suggest experts.

If we look at Small & midcap sectors both are down over 10 percent from their respective record highs which suggest that the rally is not broad-based and liquidity is chasing few stocks.

“The distinct feature of the current rally is that it is extremely narrow led only by a few select index heavyweights mega-caps. The S&P BSE Smallcap index is down nearly 25 percent from its peak and anything down by over 20 percent is defined as a bear market. The S&P Midcap index is also down by about 15 percent from its peak,” Ajay Bodke, CEO-PMS, Prabhudas Lilladher told Moneyconytrol.

“Unless the rally broadens out and the small & midcaps show meaningful recovery till that time the rally remains vulnerable to a possible rise in risk aversion and reversal of FII flows,” he explained.

Here’s what other analysts recommend about benchmark indices hitting record highs:

Ramesh Damani, member, BSE to CNBC-TV18

The bull market is still intact, but it is time to be a bit cautious ahead of elections. We like Rail PSU stocks which are now looking attractive at the current level.

I would be cautious in the short-term, but long-term fundamentals are still intact. After the recent rally, we are not sure if market momentum will be as strong closer to elections.

Atul Suri, CEO-PMS at Marathon Trends to CNBC-Tv18

The market rally has not been broad-based, and the broader market has room to catch up because they have underperformed benchmark indices.

The market participants are waiting for the rally to spread beyond Nifty & Sensex. In terms of leaders, financials will continue to lead the market rally.

Apart from financials, we are seeing good traction in select capital goods and pharma stocks. Indian rally is largely on the back of flows moving towards emerging markets.

Vaibhav Sanghavi - Co-CEO, Avendus Capital Public Markets Alternate Strategies LLP

For FY20, my expectation is that the Nifty returns would follow corporate earnings growth rather than P/E re-rating.

In the coming year, we do expect that the earnings would grow by about 15 – 17 percent. Thus, a similar kind of return can be expected, provided tail risks from global or local factors do not hit the market.

B Gopkumar, ED & CEO, Reliance Securities

Markets have seen a pre-election rally. The Nifty 50 index scaled new all-time high on back of improved optimism following sustain FIIs inflow. Stable rupee and expectation of an interest rates cut have also helped the rise in the market.

However, from here earnings will be a key factor as we get into the results season. Healthy corporate earnings could push the market higher, but disappointments will pose a challenge.

We remain positive on markets in long-term, but one can expect some profit booking from 12,000 levels and near-term volatility cannot be ruled out with respect to events like credit policy, March ended earnings performance and elections in the coming months. Meanwhile, any decline near to 11,200 levels would be a good opportunity to create long position.

Gautam Duggad, Head of Institutional research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services

India markets have rallied led by dovish global central bank sentiments. That coupled with consistent FII flows and expectations of current political dispensation making a comeback post elections is driving the markets higher. However, valuations now look fair and one needs to be stock specific and selective from hereon. We prefer banks, discretionary consumption plays and select Industrials.

: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions