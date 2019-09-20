Sensex vaulted 6% or more on 48 occasions in last 4 decades

Equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty registered stellar intraday gains of over 5 percent on September 20 after FM Nirmala Sitharaman's decision to slash corporate tax rates.

Data from Ace Equity showed that indices Sensex and Nifty surged at least 6 percent or more on 48 and 36 occasions, respectively, during the past 40 years.

Previously, the Sensex jumped more than 10 percent six times and the Nifty by the same margin five times.

Sensex leaped 17 percent on May 18, 2009, 13 percent on March 24, 1992, 11 percent on March 13, 1992, 11 percent on January 4, 1982, 11 percent on February 19, 1991, and 10 percent on March 2, 1992.

Nifty surged 18 percent on May 18, 2009, 13 percent on March 24, 1992, 12 percent on March 13, 1992, 10 percent on March 2, 1992, and 10 percent on March 1, 1997.

In order to promote growth and investment, Sitharaman slashed the effective corporate tax from 30 percent to 25.17 percent, inclusive of all cess and surcharges for domestic companies.

However, the move, effective from April 1, is subject to the condition that they will not avail any other exemptions.

In effect, the corporate tax rate will be 22 percent for domestic companies if they do not avail any incentive or concession. The changes in the Income Tax Act and Finance Act will be made effective through an ordinance.

The move was hailed by market experts and analysts.

The government's move of slashing the corporate tax rate will have a chain effect and is a long term positive for the market, said Rajat Rajgarhia, Managing Director & CEO of Motilal Oswal Financial Services in a chat with CNBC-TV18.

Rajgarhia said that the announcement will have a long term benefit across the sectors as the government's move will boost investment and may result in higher dividend payments.

"The announcement made by FM, are expected to have maximum impact to improve market sentiment and address concerns of a slowdown in the economy," said Abhimanyu Sofat, Head Of Research of IIFL Securities.