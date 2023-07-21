Sensex crashes 800 points amid Q1 disappointments: Key factors behind fall

Selling in stocks was seen mostly across the board with a few sectors being spared.

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

India's benchmark equity indices fell on 21st July after six straight days of gains as a few big companies disappointed with their first quarter earnings. Weak global cues and selling from domestic institutional investors also hurt sentiments.

At 12:54 PM, the Nifty 50 index was trading at 19768.05, down 1.06 percent. The BSE Sensex was trading at 66767.39, down 804 points or 1.2 percent.

Selling in stocks was seen mostly across the board with a few sectors being spared – prominent among them being PSU Bank, Media and Realty. Nifty Smallcap 100 outperformed but the midcap index was trading in the red.

Below are some key factors that left the markets in tatters:

INFY impact

The biggest demoralising factor for the market was the downward revision of guidance by IT major Infosys, which hurt almost every part of the market. The stock itself traded down 8 percent. Infosys slashed its revenue growth guidance for the current fiscal to 1-3.5 percent from 4-7 percent, a cut that was steeper than expected by market participants. Other IT stocks also tumbled in the wake.

Gaurav Bissa, VP, InCred Equities, underlined that the stock has reversed from a descending trendline hurdle on the weekly charts. However, the stock is currently trading above the previous swing low of 1250.

“On long-term charts, the stock is trading comfortably above the 15-year ascending trendline breakout area suggesting the structure remains strong for the long term. In the short to medium term, the stock may oscillate between 1250-1500 range. Long-term investors can use this dip as a buying opportunity with a time horizon of 18-24 months for fresh lifetime high levels in Infosys," he added.

RIL, HUL tumbles

Reliance Industries, one of the biggest heavyweights in the Nifty and Sensex index, also was hit hard after the demerger of its financial services arm from the company. It was the biggest negative contributor to Sensex, bleeding nearly 1000 points.

Hindustan Unilever also saw a sharp decline post the release of its first-quarter numbers. The company's domestic volume growth came at a mere 3 percent, missing estimates significantly.

RIL was down 2 percent while HUL about 3 percent on BSE.

Global market

After rallying almost 40 percent since the turn of the year, the Nasdaq posted its biggest one-day loss since March, on July 20 dragged down by steep post-earnings plunges in 'mega tech' stocks Tesla and Netflix. This set a bearish tone for the markets across the globe.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan slipped 0.5 percent, heading for a weekly loss of 1.8 percent. Japan's Nikkei, meanwhile, lost 0.6 percent. China's blue chips wobbled 0.2 percent while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index gained 0.4 percent.

Technical view

The dip in the indices was not entirely unexpected. Analysts at ICICI Securities pointed out that over the past 15 sessions, the Nifty 50 index has rallied over 1100 points which have hauled daily and weekly stochastic oscillators in overbought conditions. This indicated that a minor profit booking was not entirely out of expectations.

“The elongation of rallies followed by shallow retracement highlights inherent strength that makes us confident to reiterate our positive stance and expect Nifty to head towards the psychological mark of 20,000. Thus, dips should be utilised to accumulate quality stocks as strong support for the Nifty is placed at 19,500,” said the broker.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.