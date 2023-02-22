 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Sensex tanks over 928 points, 250 stocks hit lower circuit

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Feb 22, 2023 / 04:22 PM IST

As many as 266 stocks sank to their 52-week low against 68 stocks rising to a 52-week high

Buzzing Stocks, Slideshow

The biggest single-day fall in two months pushed the Sensex below the psychologically vital 60,000 mark on February 22, as 250 BSE stocks were locked in the lower circuit against 139 scrips in the upper circuit.

The Sensex fell 928 points, or 1.53 percent, to 59,745, and the Nifty50 declined 272 points to 17,554.

The market participants seemed to have turned cautious ahead of the release of the monetary policy minutes of the Reserve Bank of India as well as the US Fed later in the day. Russia's new warnings to the West added to the worries.

None of 139 stocks that hit the upper circuit were from the so-called Agroup scrips.