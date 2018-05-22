Sensex snaps 5-day losing streak; SBI lifts PSU Bank 3%; Bajaj Fin at record close

Bulls managed to get charge at Dalal Street on Tuesday as benchmark indices ended in the green for the first time in last six consecutive sessions, backed by short covering in most beaten down stocks. Investors closely watch corporate earnings, and the movement in crude oil prices and rupee.

The 30-share BSE Sensex was up 35.11 points at 34,651.24 and the 50-share NSE Nifty gained 20 points at 10,536.70 amid volatility.

"After a sharp fall over the last few sessions, the Indian markets have registered a marginal recovery. While the gains could extend further in the coming sessions, we continue to maintain a cautious stance in the near term with lack of any major positive triggers," Jayant Manglik, President, Religare Broking said.

Market participants would keep close watch on rupee-dollar movement, crude oil prices and last leg of corporate earnings season, he added.

According to him, volatility in the Indian markets is likely to remain high and hence we advise traders to hedge their leveraged position while investors to buy fundamentally sound stocks on dips.

The broader markets outperformed frontliners, with the BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices rising 0.65 percent each on positive breadth. About 1,449 shares advanced against 1,163 declining shares on the BSE.

On the global front, crude oil prices were moving towards $80 a barrel on worries over falling Venezuelan crude output and likely drop in Iranian exports that could further tighten supply. Brent crude futures, the international benchmark for oil prices, rose 0.43 percent to $79.58 a barrel at the time of writing this article.

Global markets were mixed amid corporate earnings, as investors digested rising oil prices and US-China trade developments.

Back home, the Indian rupee closed up 8 paise at 68.04 against the US dollar.

PSU Bank was the major gainer among sectoral indices, rising 3 percent following sharp rally in State Bank of India.

Country's largest lender SBI rose 3.9 percent even as it posted loss of Rs 7,718 crore loss on elevated provisions for bad loans while Bajaj Finserv (up 4 percent) and Bajaj Finance (up 2 percent) were back in action after a day of break, ending at record close.

Tata Motors rose 4 percent ahead of March quarter earnings due tomorrow. Reuters poll estimates expect strong earnings growth on sequential basis.

Nifty Auto, Metal, Pharma and Realty indices gained 1.2-1.8 percent whereas FMCG and Private Bank fell 0.3 percent each.

Dr Reddy's Labs was the biggest gainer among Nifty50 stocks, climbing 6 percent as March quarter numbers were within the analysts' range.

Cipla gained 0.7 percent ahead of earnings announced after market hours. The company posted profit at Rs 153.25 crore for March quarter against loss of Rs 63 crore in same period last year.

State-owned Indian Oil Corporation lost 2.8 percent after its profit fell 33.8 percent quarter-on-quarter to Rs 5,218 crore for quarter ended March 2018.

Infosys, Vedanta, Maruti, Eicher Motors, Bajaj Auto and Hindalco Industries gained 1-3 percent whereas ITC, TCS, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bharti Infratel, IndusInd Bank and UltraTech Cement fell 1-2.5 percent followed by HDFC and Reliance Industries that declined half a percent.

Symphony share price dropped 11 percent after the company reported a 4.5 percent decline YoY in profit at Rs 41.9 crore in March quarter while VIP Industries share price gained nearly 7 percent after consolidated net profit in Q4FY18 grew by 83.3 percent year-on-year to Rs 35 crore.

Bharat Forge has reported a 51.7 percent decline YoY in profit at Rs 100.3 crore against Rs 207.5 crore, due to one-time loss of Rs 133.2 crore on impairment of investment. The stock closed 2.2 percent lower.

Mahanagar Gas shed 6 percent even as the firm posted a 5 percent rise in its March quarter net profit. Shares of Just Dial soared 5.6 percent as it posted 53 percent growth in its net profit for the March quarter to Rs 39 crore YoY. Dhunseri Petrochem was locked at 10 percent lower circuit on the back of poor March quarter numbers.