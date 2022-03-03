Sensex slips even as winning stocks and upper circuit shares outnumber losers

Equity benchmarks have seen consolidation and correction as investors closely monitor developments related to ongoing war between Ukraine and Russia, but the market breadth favours bulls as stocks hitting upper circuit outnumbered those touching lower circuit on March 3.

The BSE Sensex corrected 387 points to 55,081 and the Nifty50 declined 117 points to 16,489 but broader markets outperformed frontliners as BSE Midcap index declined 0.16 percent and Smallcap index gained half a percent at 13:33 hours IST.

Market breadth, or the number of winning stocks relative to losers, is also healthy as more than two shares advanced for every share declining on the BSE. Another factor favouring bulls was 398 stocks hitting upper circuit today against 150 stocks touching lower circuit, where not a single stock was from 'A' group.

The stocks hitting upper circuit on Thursday included Kothari Products, Century Extrusion, Visa Steel, Sintex Industries, California Software, A2z Infra, Shah Alloys, Hindustan Motors, Simplex Infrastructures, Hilton Metal Forgings, Gensol Engineering, Energy Development, and SE Power.

The above performance seems to be indicating buying in most beaten stocks. Whenever the market corrects consistently the bears first attack broader markets, which we have seen recently. The BSE Midcap index fell 11.5 percent and Smallcap index lost 15 percent, against BSE Sensex's correction of 8.4 percent during February 2-24.

Now after the biggest single day fall of 2022 on February 24, the BSE Sensex gained a little more than one percent while the BSE Midcap index climbed more than 4.5 percent and Smallcap jumped over 5 percent.

The volatility declined 2.5 percent to around 28.5 levels but is still on the higher side. The India VIX, which measures expected volatility in the market, has to cool to around 20 levels to attain stabilisation in the market.

But that seems unlikely at least in near term given the escalating war situation as the fighting between Russia and Ukraine continued for the second consecutive week with around 10 lakh people leaving Ukraine. Russia has started off its military operations on last Thursday morning, February 24.

As a result, oil and metals prices skyrocketed in international markets, stoking inflation concerns as well as raising the risk to corporate earnings and global growth.

Russia is the third largest oil exporter and second largest natural gas exporter. It also has a sizeable market share in base metals. Hence investors are worried about major supply concerns which is pushing commodities prices higher.

International oil benchmark Brent crude futures jumped to $120 a barrel, the highest since 2012, rising six percent. In the last two-and-a-half months, prices spiked 69 percent, which is a big concern for India as the country imports 80-85 percent of its oil every year.

Hence, "in the short run India will continue to face headwinds from expensive crude. The scenario will change only when the war ends and crude comes down sharply," says V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

With FIIs being relentless sellers, further correction cannot be ruled out, he says while advising investors start nibbling at high quality stocks which have corrected disproportionately.

Meanwhile, "commodities like metals will continue to outperform and IT will be resilient. Financials present attractive long-term bets," he says.

