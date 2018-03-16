Sensex sinks 510 pts amid political uncertainties; heavyweights drag Nifty below 10,200

Bears charged ahead on Friday with the Sensex losing more than 500 points as investors turned cautious amid global trade war concerns, and political uncertainties after the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) formally pulled out of NDA government.

The market extended losses sharply in later part of the session after a volatile trade from opening. Likely pulling out of money due to more than Rs 13,000 crore worth of IPOs could also weigh on the market.

All sectoral indices closed in the red as Nifty Bank, Auto, FMCG, Metal, Pharma and Realty indices were down between 1 percent and 2 percent while technology stocks saw buying interest towards the end that helped the IT index to minimise loss to half a percent.

Benchmark indices saw the biggest single day fall in more than a month.

The 30-share BSE Sensex closed at 33,176, down 1.51 percent or 509.54 points, the biggest one-day fall (in points term) since February 6.

The 50-share NSE Nifty closed below the 10,200 levels, falling 165 points or 1.59 percent to 10,195.20. For the week, the Sensex lost 0.4 percent and Nifty declined 0.3 percent.

"Market is finding it difficult to consolidate at the support levels as volatility in global market brought the benchmark indices towards the 200-DMA," Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services said.

Jayant Manglik, President, Religare Broking believe further decline is inevitable and Nifty is likely to test 10,000 shortly.

Traders should continue with "sell on rise" approach in the index, he advised.

Hemang Jani, Head - Advisory, Sharekhan also expects the markets to remain a bit soft given these headwinds.

Midcaps also participated in the correction as the Nifty Midcap was down 1 percent.

Meanwhile, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) decided to quit the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and said the party would also move a no-confidence motion against the Modi government over the injustice meted out to the state. However, the BJP government remained confident of sailing trough as they themselves have at 274 seats.

Today 44 out of 50 stocks ended in the red. Coal India was biggest loser among Nifty50 stocks, falling nearly 6 percent as the stock adjusted for dividend. IOC extended correction, falling another 3.8 percent on top of more than 5 percent decline in previous two consecutive sessions as the stock adjusted for bonus share issue.

HDFC, HDFC Bank, ITC, Reliance Industries, Tata Motors, L&T, Vedanta, TCS, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Adani Ports and Asian Paints were down 1-4 percent whereas M&M, HCL Technologies and Wipro gained 0.8 percent each.

Jaiprakash Associates rallied 9 percent after ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's Rare Enterprises bought 3 crore shares of the company.

Amtek Auto, GVK Power, Radico Khaitan, Adani Enterprises, NIIT Technologies, Oberoi Realty, Kolte-Patil, NLC India, Reliance Infrastructure, Reliance Capital, Future Enterprises, Hindustan Copper, EIL and SAIL were down up to 7 percent. MMTC, Graphite India, HEG, Canara Bank and Syndicate Bank gained up to 8 percent.

On the global front, most Asian markets closed lower on the last day of the trading week amid a backdrop of global trade-related developments and political news out of Washington. Japan's Nikkei and China's Shanghai Composite were down 0.6 percent each.

European stocks were slightly higher as Germany's DAX, Britain's FTSE and France's CAC were up 0.3-0.5 percent at the time of writing this article.