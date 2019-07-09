App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jul 09, 2019 09:58 AM IST

Sensex tanks 1,500 pts from all-time high; over 160 BSE500 stocks fall 10-50%

The average market capitalisation of the BSE-listed companies fell from Rs 156.14 lakh crore recorded on June 3 to Rs 148.23 lakh crore witnessed on July 8, which translates into a fall of nearly Rs 8 lakh crore

Sensex wiped out more than 1000 points in the last two sessions, extending its loss from its all-time high recorded in June to over 1,500 points. In the same period, the fall has cost investors more than Rs 8 lakh crore as the market cap of BSE listed companies has crashed.

The average market capitalisation of the BSE-listed companies fell from Rs 156.14 lakh crore recorded on June 3 to Rs 147.96 lakh crore on July 8.

The government proposal to increase taxes for foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) in the Budget 2019 dented sentiments. Additionally, the absence of any fiscal stimulus and proposal of 20 percent tax on share buybacks by companies resulted in a knee-jerk reaction on D-Street.

“The markets are reacting not only due to the reduced limit on promoter holdings but no visible action is stemming due to the current slowdown in the economy. Investors can look at quality stocks, however, don’t expect a V-shaped bounce back, unless there is more clarity on such issues,” Amnish Aggarwal, Head of Research, Prabhudas Lilladher told Moneycontrol.

Selling pressure was across the market cap segment as 162 BSE500 stocks fell 10-50 percent since June 3. They include BPCL, Suzlon Energy, HPCL, Gujarat Gas, Rain Industries, Equitas Holdings, Biocon, Quess Corp, PC Jeweller, Reliance Infra, Reliance Capital and Jet Airways, among others.

Table: Top 20 out of 162 BSE500 stocks based on returns recorded from June 3 to July 8, 2019.

crash-1

Among Sensex stocks, eight fell 10-30 percent: Tech Mahindra, Hero MotoCorpYES Bank, Maruti Suzuki, Sun Pharma, ONGC, Tata Motors, and IndusInd Bank.

Among Nifty stocks, as many as 12 appear in the list. They include IOC, Tech Mahindra, Indiabulls Housing Finance, BPCL, Hero MotoCorp, GAIL India, Coal India and YES Bank, among others.

crash-2

Crash-3

Higher valuations could also be one big factor that must have weighed on markets as earnings recovery looks bleak in the June quarter result season as well.

“At 20.2x FY20 EPS, the Nifty is trading at rich valuations with no room for re-rating, in our view. However, reducing the cost of capital/10-year yields augurs well for equity valuations,” Motilal Oswal Financial Services said in a report.

“Q1FY20 earnings will kick start this week and we are expecting a slightly subdued quarter with 8/10 percent profit growth for MOSL/Nifty, predominantly led by financials,” said the note.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts and brokerages on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jul 9, 2019 09:58 am

