Sensex reclaims 60,000; investors generate Rs 20 lakh crore of wealth in 13 days

Investors turned Happy and wealthy

The benchmark indices rallied almost 9 percent from their December 20 lows, with the Nifty 50 inching towards 18,000 and the BSE Sensex trading above the psychological 60,000-mark for the first time since November 2021.

The market reversed sharply after the recent fall, helping investors generate enormous wealth over 13 trading sessions. The rally was initially sector-specific and turned into a broad-based one with every sector participating on expectations there would not be any major lockdown as in 2020.

Investor wealth during the period increased by Rs 20 lakh crore. The BSE’s market capitalisation jumped to Rs 272.4 lakh crore on January 5 from Rs 252.57 lakh crore on December 20.

Strong bank credit growth, expected healthy earnings growth in the third quarter of FY22, a rally in global peers and consistent buying by foreign institutional investors (FIIs) after more than Rs 1 lakh crore of net selling in the fourth quarter of CY21 revived market sentiment.

“Markets are currently following their global counterparts, while domestic factors are showing mixed indications,” said Ajit Mishra, VP-research at Religare Broking. “Besides, the earnings season is also around the corner and it seems that participants are expecting a positive trend. Apart from the banking majors, rotational buying in index heavyweights from other sectors is helping the index higher.”

After hitting a record on October 19, stocks turned volatile and were caught in a bear trap amid valuation concerns, Omicron worries and tightening of the easy money policy by the US Federal Reserve.

They fell more than 11 percent from the record highs, eroding more than Rs 22 lakh crore of investor wealth.

Given the current broad-based rally, the broader markets also joined in, with Nifty midcap 100 and smallcap 100 indices rising 7 percent and 10 percent, respectively. All sectors participated, with IT, auto, banks, financial services, infra and realty gaining 7-10 percent.

“As the structural appeal of the Indian economy continues to be promising, we expect the earnings momentum seen in CY21 to likely spill over into CY22, albeit at a comparatively slower pace,” said Yesha Shah, head-equity research at Samco Securities.

For the December quarter, “the overall performance is expected to be strong due to the faster economic recovery and elevated demand witnessed. However, profit margins could be constrained for some sectors as near-term headwinds such as inflation, component shortages and supply-side disruptions continued to persist,” she said.

Overall, the end of the December series and the start of the January series turned out to be very strong for the market. FIIs, after significant selling in the past, turned buyers in the January series with net purchases of Rs 2,750 crore in three consecutive sessions.

