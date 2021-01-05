Sensex rallies over 4,000 points since December to climb 48K; 14 stocks rose 40-100%

Dream run continues! The S&P BSE Sensex rallied more than 4,000 points since December to hit a fresh record high above 48,000 for the first time at 48,215 on Monday.

The primary factor leading to a mammoth rise seen in the Indian markets is abundant liquidity. Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have poured in more than Rs 50,000 cr since December.

Lose monetary policy adopted by central bankers across the globe, US stimulus package, as well as news about a possible vaccine globally, supported the bullish sentiment.

The S&P BSE Sensex has been on a winning run since November when it broke the previous record high recorded in January 2020. There are more than 200 stocks that rallied more than 10 percent since December, and 14 such stocks rose 40-100%.

Suzlon Energy more than doubled investors’ wealth since December while Vedanta, NCC, HFCL, IFB Industries, Vakrangee, Shipping Corporation, and SAIL are among the 14 stocks that rallied over 40 percent since December, data from AceEquity showed.

Approval of vaccine for COVID-19 supported the bullish sentiment, but now the next big event that will drive markets in 2021 is the Budget 2021. Although technical correction is something that is on cards but we could see fresh highs ahead of Budget 2021.

“Indian market-tested a fresh high of 48,000 at Sensex, amidst a positive development on the vaccination front. Overall, the investor sentiments have been lifted after the emergency approval given by DCGI on two Coronavirus vaccines: Covishield & Covaxin. A strong December closing has laid the platform for a solid 2021,” Naveen Kulkarni, Chief Investment Officer, Axis Securities told Moneycontrol.

“The finance minister has promised a solid budget, and this will be critical for manufacturing, pharma and infrastructure sectors, and we continue to believe that 2021 will be the year of mid and small caps,” he said.

Kulkarni is of the view that 2021 is likely to outperform, similar to 2020, and our core themes - digital, telecom, pharma, rural, staples and consumer discretionary, continue to remain relevant in 2021.

Sectorally, investors should focus on stocks that are likely to benefit from revival in the economy. With rollout of new vaccine in parts of the world including India, chances of a swift economic revival is a possibility.

Indian corporate earnings are already showing strong signs of growth, and it seems that Covid has only accelerated the formalization of the Indian economy, suggest experts. With interest rates staying at lower will only result in capex revival.

"We expect India to have an economic revival in 2021. That should be supportive of Banks and NBFCs, infrastructure and materials (cement, steel, etc),” Anil Sarin, CIO – Centrum PMS told Moneycontrol.

“In addition, if there is a capex revival, then capital goods stocks should also do quite well. Real estate is showing signs of a nascent recovery, so one can plan for the purchase of self- dwelling unit. As far as bonds are concerned, one needs to watch the inflation figure, and if there is sustained rise in inflation, then one should prepare to invest more in fixed deposits and debt MFs,” he said.

