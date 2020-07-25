App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Moneycontrol Pro's Introductory subscription offer: 3 years @ Rs 1999. Use code PRO3YEAR
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jul 25, 2020 08:52 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sensex rallies 3% in a week; over 30 stocks in BSE 500 rose 10-30%

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 3% higher while the Nifty50 rose 2.6% for the week ended July 24 compared to 1.4% rise seen in the Small-cap index, and about 1.2% gain seen in the S&P BSE Mid-cap index.

Kshitij Anand @kshanand

A strong week for Indian markets as bulls remained in control in four out of five sessions. The S&P BSE closed above 38,000 while the Nifty ended just a shade below 11,200 levels.

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 3 percent higher while the Nifty50 rose 2.6 percent for the week ended July 24 compared to 1.4 percent rise seen in the S&P BSE Smallcap index, and about 1.2 percent gain seen in the S&P BSE Midcap index in the same period.

Close

As 33 stocks in the S&P BSE 500 index rose 10-30 percent. These include names like Trident, The Federal Bank, RIL, Eicher Motors, Mphasis, Granules India, AU Small Finance Bank, and VA Tech Wabag.

related news

Weekly Return 25 July

The Nifty50 closed in the green for the sixth consecutive week in a row largely tracking strong trend seen in the global markets as well as strong earnings from India Inc, but rise in COVID-19 cases, and US-China tensions, as well as July F&O expiry, could cap the upside for markets in the coming week, suggest experts.

The market will also track earnings announcements from top tier companies such as RIL, SBI, IOC, Bharti Airtel, among others.

“In the coming week, schedule derivatives expiry of July month contracts combined with the on-going earnings season would keep the volatility high. A long list of prominent names like Kotak Bank, Tech Mahindra, Bharti Airtel, Ultratech Cement, Dr Reddy, Maruti, HDFC, RIL, IOC and SBI will be announcing their numbers during the week along with several others,” Ajit Mishra, VP Research, Religare Broking told Moneycontrol.

“Apart from the above events, global cues and updates related to the COVID-19 will also be on the participants’ radar,” he said.

In terms of sectoral performers – the S&P BSE Energy index rallied more than 9 percent followed by Consumer Durable and Banking stocks.

Among losers, the S&P BSE Telecom index was down by 1.6 percent, followed by FMCG which fell 1.2 percent.

Sectoral gainers


Banking and financial services stock which is a major part of Nifty was partly responsible for the one-way rally which we saw in markets in the week gone by. Strong results from HDFC Bank and Axis Bank helped the sentiment while management commentary on moratorium also aided sentiment.


“Management commentaries from banking stalwarts on moratorium indeed sounded promising with a caveat that there could be a likely turnaround slowly,” Umesh Mehta, Head of Research, Samco Group told Moneycontrol.

“Financial services have also witnessed people staying indoors transacting digitally to procure insurance policies for their loved ones. The fact that more people are working from home is giving them time to trade and invest, which is working well for D-Street and driving the rally in certain stocks,” he said.What should investors do?

The Nifty50 is trading near its crucial resistance levels; hence some consolidation or profit taking cannot be ruled out. The immediate target for the index is around 11,400 levels and dips if any should be used to buy as long as Nifty holds above 11,000-10,900.

“We maintain our positive stance with a target of 11,400. Whereas we expect midcap and smallcap space to catch up and outperform the benchmark in the coming weeks,” Dharmesh Shah, Head – Technical, ICICI direct told Moneycontrol.

“We believe, Nifty has formed a higher base around 10,900 mark and we expect it to hold it in the coming week. We expect a catch-up activity to be seen in the broader market as constant improvement has been observed in market breadth,” he said.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jul 25, 2020 08:51 am

tags #MARKET OUTLOOK #Nifty #Sensex #Weekly Returns

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.