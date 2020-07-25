Sensex rallies 3% in a week; over 30 stocks in BSE 500 rose 10-30%

A strong week for Indian markets as bulls remained in control in four out of five sessions. The S&P BSE closed above 38,000 while the Nifty ended just a shade below 11,200 levels.

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 3 percent higher while the Nifty50 rose 2.6 percent for the week ended July 24 compared to 1.4 percent rise seen in the S&P BSE Smallcap index, and about 1.2 percent gain seen in the S&P BSE Midcap index in the same period.

As 33 stocks in the S&P BSE 500 index rose 10-30 percent. These include names like Trident, The Federal Bank, RIL, Eicher Motors, Mphasis, Granules India, AU Small Finance Bank, and VA Tech Wabag.

The Nifty50 closed in the green for the sixth consecutive week in a row largely tracking strong trend seen in the global markets as well as strong earnings from India Inc, but rise in COVID-19 cases, and US-China tensions, as well as July F&O expiry, could cap the upside for markets in the coming week, suggest experts.

The market will also track earnings announcements from top tier companies such as RIL, SBI, IOC, Bharti Airtel, among others.

“In the coming week, schedule derivatives expiry of July month contracts combined with the on-going earnings season would keep the volatility high. A long list of prominent names like Kotak Bank, Tech Mahindra, Bharti Airtel, Ultratech Cement, Dr Reddy, Maruti, HDFC, RIL, IOC and SBI will be announcing their numbers during the week along with several others,” Ajit Mishra, VP Research, Religare Broking told Moneycontrol.

“Apart from the above events, global cues and updates related to the COVID-19 will also be on the participants’ radar,” he said.

In terms of sectoral performers – the S&P BSE Energy index rallied more than 9 percent followed by Consumer Durable and Banking stocks.

Among losers, the S&P BSE Telecom index was down by 1.6 percent, followed by FMCG which fell 1.2 percent.