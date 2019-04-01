Sensex posts highest monthly gain in March since 2009; over 200 stocks rose 10-60%

The S&P BSE Sensex rallied more than 2,800 points, or 7.8 percent, in March to post its best monthly gain since 2009 when it had rallied 9.1 percent in the same period.

Nifty rose 830 points in March 2019, or 7.7 percent, to post its best monthly gain since 2009 when the index rose 9.3 percent.

One big contributor to the rally which we have seen in Indian market is strong flows from foreign investors (FIIs). They have poured in more than Rs 32,000 crore in Indian markets in March compared to domestic institutional investors which were net sellers to the tune of nearly Rs 14,000 crores, Moneycontrol.com data showed.

Strong FII flows, hopes of a stable government at the Centre, rise in rupee against the USD, and expectation of a rate cut in April policy meeting lifted sentiment.

Tracking momentum in rate sensitive sectors, Nifty Bank was the top performing index in March as it rallied 13.5 percent. It also touched a fresh record high of 30,499 last week.

“Believe that any rate cuts in developed markets such as the US or Europe may result in steady inflows for emerging markets (EMs). The Lok Sabha elections from April 11 will keep domestic markets volatile in the short-term. Over the longer-term earnings growth and revival in private capex remain crucial for further market upside,” Hemang Jani, Head - Advisory, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas told Moneycontrol.

The benchmark indices might have rallied over 7 percent but there was plenty of action in individual stocks. Over 200 companies from the list of India’s top 500 companies rose 10-60 percent in March.

As many as 219 companies in the S&P BSE 500 index rose 10-60 percent in March which include Kotak Mahindra Bank, MMTC, Aurobindo Pharma, Titan Company, IOC, Page Industries, Bharat Electronics, ICICI Bank, Federal Bank, SBI, Yes Bank, Jet Airways, DLF, Union Bank and Manpasand.

Here are top 20 stocks based on returns out of 219 which rose 10-60% in March:

In terms of smallcaps, more than 300 stocks rose over 10 percent in the same period which include names like OBC, Edelweiss Financial Services, IIFL Holdings, Repco Home Finance, KNR Construction, BGR Energy, Lux Industries, Aventi Feeds etc. among others.

Nifty Outlook

The Nifty50 has recently surpassed the resistance level of 11,572 and all set to register new all-time high above 11,760. However, experts feel that we could see some consolidation but that might not be a deal breaker because there is enough momentum for the index to hit record highs.

The recent bottom of 11,310-11,380 will now act as a strong support for the index and can be kept as a stop loss for all the long positions. Positional support for Bank Nifty has now shifted upward to 29,400.

India VIX moved up by 5.59 percent at 17.18 levels. VIX started to hold at higher levels so it requires a cool off to shifts its base to higher zones.

On the Options front, maximum Put OI is placed at 11,500 followed by 11,000 strikes while maximum Call OI is placed at 12,000 followed by 11,600 strike.

“The Nifty index has been forming higher highs - higher lows from the past four trading sessions and formed a Pin Bar on daily scale while a strong Bullish candle on weekly scale which suggests Bulls are holding the tight grip on the market,” Chandan Taparia, Associate Vice President, Analyst-Derivatives at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Limited.

“It has to hold the previous hurdle placed at 11,550 zones to extend its gains towards lifetime high of 11,760 zones while on the downside support is seen at 11,450 and then 11,380 levels,” he said.

