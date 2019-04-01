App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Apr 01, 2019 02:11 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sensex posts highest monthly gain in March since 2009; over 200 stocks rose 10-60%

Tracking momentum in rate sensitive sectors, Nifty Bank was the top performing index in March as it rallied 13.5 percent. It also touched a fresh record high of 30,499 last week.

Kshitij Anand @kshanand
Whatsapp

The S&P BSE Sensex rallied more than 2,800 points, or 7.8 percent, in March to post its best monthly gain since 2009 when it had rallied 9.1 percent in the same period.

Nifty rose 830 points in March 2019, or 7.7 percent, to post its best monthly gain since 2009 when the index rose 9.3 percent.

One big contributor to the rally which we have seen in Indian market is strong flows from foreign investors (FIIs). They have poured in more than Rs 32,000 crore in Indian markets in March compared to domestic institutional investors which were net sellers to the tune of nearly Rs 14,000 crores, Moneycontrol.com data showed.

Strong FII flows, hopes of a stable government at the Centre, rise in rupee against the USD, and expectation of a rate cut in April policy meeting lifted sentiment.

related news

Tracking momentum in rate sensitive sectors, Nifty Bank was the top performing index in March as it rallied 13.5 percent. It also touched a fresh record high of 30,499 last week.

“Believe that any rate cuts in developed markets such as the US or Europe may result in steady inflows for emerging markets (EMs). The Lok Sabha elections from April 11 will keep domestic markets volatile in the short-term. Over the longer-term earnings growth and revival in private capex remain crucial for further market upside,” Hemang Jani, Head - Advisory, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas told Moneycontrol.

The benchmark indices might have rallied over 7 percent but there was plenty of action in individual stocks. Over 200 companies from the list of India’s top 500 companies rose 10-60 percent in March.

As many as 219 companies in the S&P BSE 500 index rose 10-60 percent in March which include Kotak Mahindra Bank, MMTC, Aurobindo Pharma, Titan Company, IOC, Page Industries, Bharat Electronics, ICICI Bank, Federal Bank, SBI, Yes Bank, Jet Airways, DLF, Union Bank and Manpasand.

Here are top 20 stocks based on returns out of 219 which rose 10-60% in March:

Image931032019

In terms of smallcaps, more than 300 stocks rose over 10 percent in the same period which include names like OBC, Edelweiss Financial Services, IIFL Holdings, Repco Home Finance, KNR Construction, BGR Energy, Lux Industries, Aventi Feeds etc. among others.

Nifty Outlook

The Nifty50 has recently surpassed the resistance level of 11,572 and all set to register new all-time high above 11,760. However, experts feel that we could see some consolidation but that might not be a deal breaker because there is enough momentum for the index to hit record highs.

The recent bottom of 11,310-11,380 will now act as a strong support for the index and can be kept as a stop loss for all the long positions. Positional support for Bank Nifty has now shifted upward to 29,400.

India VIX moved up by 5.59 percent at 17.18 levels. VIX started to hold at higher levels so it requires a cool off to shifts its base to higher zones.

On the Options front, maximum Put OI is placed at 11,500 followed by 11,000 strikes while maximum Call OI is placed at 12,000 followed by 11,600 strike.

“The Nifty index has been forming higher highs - higher lows from the past four trading sessions and formed a Pin Bar on daily scale while a strong Bullish candle on weekly scale which suggests Bulls are holding the tight grip on the market,” Chandan Taparia, Associate Vice President, Analyst-Derivatives at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Limited.

“It has to hold the previous hurdle placed at 11,550 zones to extend its gains towards lifetime high of 11,760 zones while on the downside support is seen at 11,450 and then 11,380 levels,” he said.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Apr 1, 2019 02:11 pm

tags #Market Edge #Nifty #Sensex

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

Widow of Indian Pilot Flying the Doomed Lion Air 737 Max 8 Accuses Boe ...

BJP's Tejasvi Surya Gets Court to Bar Media from Publishing 'Defamator ...

'Need Rs 9,535 Cr to Sustain': Jet Airways' Lenders Draw up New Resolu ...

Johnson & Johnson Baby Shampoo Samples Fail Indian Quality Test, Compa ...

First-Time Lottery Player Wins Rs 69 Lakh After Being Gifted Rs 200 Ti ...

PM Modi Accuses Congress of Branding 'Peace-loving Hindus' as Terroris ...

BJP Announces 3 More Lok Sabha Candidates from Odisha

Twitter is Having April Fool Blast at Himesh Reshammiya's Starrer Main ...

Reliance Jio GigaFiber is The Fastest Broadband in India as Per The Ne ...

PSLV-C45 carrying India's EMISAT and 28 foreign satellites placed in o ...

Parties defy conventional wisdom to catch ’em young

Rahul Gandhi refused to forge alliance with AAP for Lok Sabha polls: A ...

India delays levying retaliatory tariff on US goods to May 2

Everything that you should know about tax planning at the start of the ...

CNBC-TV18 Market LIVE: Sensex edges higher, near all-time high; Nifty ...

Tata Motors expects better JLR earnings in Q4FY19, shares rise 6%

Embassy Office Parks REIT jumps 6 percent after flat debut

Kotak Mutual Fund upbeat on cement, underweight on autos, expects mark ...

Neither a Gujarati nor from Hindi heartland, Lal Krishna Advani finds ...

British MPs seek new path for Brexit after Parliament repeatedly rejec ...

Amit Shah takes on critics over unemployment, dismisses claims of surg ...

Swachh Bharat Abhiyan gives impetus to BMC's solid waste management ef ...

Flip review: Bejoy Nambiar partially achieves in telling four edgy, en ...

Miami Open 2019: Roger Federer's ever-sharp mind is proving to be the ...

In 'Run From These Slave Traders', Ramanand Sagar writes of women with ...

Censorship in Indian theatre: Colonial era law, 'offended' mobs clamp ...

Facebook's 'Why am I seeing this post?' feature to help you understand ...

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s heartwarming words for each oth ...

Was Arjun Kapoor part of Malaika Arora's Maldives trip? Pictures say s ...

Nicki Minaj gets sued by former stylist for a whopping $43000, here’ ...

Avengers: Endgame co-director Joe Russo and AR Rahman dine together

Sophie Turner reveals she was jealous of her Game of Thrones co-star M ...

Mick Jagger's happy pictures go viral amidst health scare

Happy April Fool’s Day 2019: You've got to be a fool to believe thes ...

Happy April Fool’s Day 2019: Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan l ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.