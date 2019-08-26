Sensex, Nifty vault; here are top 5 factors behind sharp gains

As anticipated, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's stimulus package boosted investor sentiment with key indices Sensex and Nifty witnessing strong gains on August 26, barring a short spell of sell-off due to weak global cues.

The 30-share Sensex closed with a robust gain of 793 points or 2.16 percent at 37,494.12, with 22 stocks in the green. The Nifty50 closed 229 points, or 2.11 percent higher at 11,057.85. Among the 50 stocks in the Nifty index, 37 logged gains.

"The announcements made by the FM has saved the market otherwise it would have been a black Monday today due to trade war and weak global sentiment," said G Chokkalingam, Founder of Equinomics Research & Advisory.

Here are the top five factors that underpinned the rally in the market:

Stimulus by the Govt

From the withdrawal of the tax surcharge to the revision in rules for the auto sector, the government announced a slew of measures to give a fillip to investor sentiment and boost the economy. The steps are widely seen in a positive light by most brokerages and analysts.

"We believe some of the measures will go a long way in reviving investor and consumer sentiments," said brokerage Prabhudas Lilladher.

Removal of surcharge on FPI, removal of CSR violation as a criminal offense, delay in increase of registration fee on new vehicles, higher depreciation, measures to review scrappage policy, linking home loan and vehicle loan rates to repo rate, increase in liquidity support for HFC by Rs 10,000 crore and task force to finalize Rs 1,00,000 crore infra investments are the key positives, the brokerage added.

Bank, NBFC stocks offer support

Bank and NBFC heavyweights, including HDFC twins, Bajaj Finance, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Yes Bank, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Axis Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank logged decent gains, underpinning the market benchmarks.

Financial stocks climbed after the FM announced the Rs70,000 crore recapitalisation of PSU banks in the Budget is being upfronted.

"FM’s announcements will serve well to boost sentiment, which has been impaired of late due to economic slowdown, weaker earnings, taxation measures in the Budget and issues pertaining to NBFC liquidity.

Corporate banks and NBFCs (mainly HFCs, vehicle financiers) are the key beneficiaries of the measures unveiled," said brokergae Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

RBI board meet

The RBI board is scheduled to meet today to consider Jalan Panel’s report. The board of the central bank will consider dividend payment to government for their financial year to June. The market is expecting a positive outcome of the RBI board meet, in cohesion to Jalan Panel's recommendations.

Signs of calm emerge in the US-China trade war

The news of escalating trade tension between the US and China poured cold water on investor sentiment.

On Friday, August 23, the US President Donald Trump announced an additional tariff on some $550 billion of targeted Chinese goods, hours after China unveiled retaliatory tariffs on $75 billion worth of US goods.

But both countries now seek calm, media reports suggested. China is willing to resolve its trade dispute with the United States through “calm” negotiations and resolutely opposes the escalation of the conflict, Vice Premier Liu He, who has been leading the talks with Washington, said on Monday, Reuters reported.

Technical factor