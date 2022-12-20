 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Sensex, Nifty tumble amid global macro concerns; factors pulling stock market lower

Sandip Das
Dec 20, 2022 / 10:59 AM IST

All sectoral indices, led by auto, FMCG, IT, metals and realty, were trading in the red. The BSE midcap and smallcap indices were down over half a percent each in early trade.

The Indian stock market further slipped in the red on December 20 amid fears of a recession in the US and a surge in COVID-19 cases in China.

At 10:51 hrs IST, the Sensex is down 576.14 points or 0.93% at 61230.05, and the Nifty down 179.80 points or 0.98% at 18240.70.

Prashanth Tapse - Research Analyst, Senior VP (Research) at Mehta Equities feels that the market may continue to witness a choppy trend in intra-day trades and are likely to drift lower in early Tuesday trades amid weakness in SGX Nifty and overnight fall in the key US indices.

“Investors continue to fret over the Federal Reserve’s hawkish stance that could tip the world’s largest economy into recession next year. However, the major catalyst for investors would be the recent RBI monetary policy meeting's minutes, which are expected to be wired on Wednesday. It would provide some indication to traders on what holds for the markets in the medium term with regard to interest rates, inflation and the economy. Also, the US GDP numbers, which will trickle in on Thursday, would be keenly followed, providing some indication of where the world's largest economy is headed," he said.

Here are the factors pulling markets lower: