Sensex, Nifty shut on account of Independence Day

The country’s pioneer stock exchanges, BSE and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) are shut on Wednesday on account of Independence Day.

As a result, there will be no trading in the equity market. Along with it, all wholesale commodity markets, including those of metals and bullion, are closed.

The forex and commodity futures markets will also not conduct any kind of trading.

It is a truncated week for the market so far, with D-Street giving out mixed trading days on Monday and Tuesday. While there was a big dip in the markets in Monday, Tuesday saw the bulls fighting back and recovering all that they had lost.

Bulls took the momentum back from bears on Tuesday as benchmarks ended the day on a strong note, courtesy a surge in banks and pharmaceuticals among others. An uptick in midcaps, too, helped the market close in the green.

The Nifty managed to reclaim 11,400, while the Sensex ended over 200 points higher. This happened even as the rupee touched an all-time low during the day and hovered around 69.85 levels at the time of equity benchmarks closing.

Gains were largely led by banking names as the Bank Nifty ended around a percent higher. Additionally, pharmaceuticals, automobiles, energy and IT names were the top gainers. The Nifty Midcap index was higher by a percent.