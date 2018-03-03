Sensex, Nifty shut on account of Holi festival

The country’s pioneer stock exchanges, BSE and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) are shut on Friday on account of Holi festival.

As a result, there will be no trading in the equity market. Along with it, all wholesale commodity markets, including those of metals and bullion, are closed.

The forex and commodity futures markets will also not conduct any kind of trading.

The market has witnessed a mixed truncated week that passed by. The Sensex and Nifty fell around 0.30 percent, with maximum cuts coming in Nifty Auto and the Bank Nifty. The midcap index was also down 1 percent.

Selloff in the last hour ahead of the long weekend brought about weakness in the market on Thursday. The Sensex ended over 100 points lower, while the Nifty managed to close below 10,500.

The Sensex ended 137 points down or 0.40% at 34046.94, while the Nifty was down 34.50 points or 0.33% at 10458.40. The market breadth favoured the declines as 1163 shares advanced, against a decline of 1532 shares, while 207 shares were unchanged.

In terms of stock movements, Coal India, IndusInd Bank, BPCL and Aurobindo Pharma were the top gainers among all indices, while ICICI Bank and SBI were the top losers.