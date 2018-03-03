App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Mar 02, 2018 09:34 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sensex, Nifty shut on account of Holi festival

As a result, there will be no trading in the equity market. Along with it, all wholesale commodity markets, including those of metals and bullion, are closed.

The country’s pioneer stock exchanges, BSE and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) are shut on Friday on account of Holi festival.

As a result, there will be no trading in the equity market. Along with it, all wholesale commodity markets, including those of metals and bullion, are closed.

The forex and commodity futures markets will also not conduct any kind of trading.

The market has witnessed a mixed truncated week that passed by. The Sensex and Nifty fell around 0.30 percent, with maximum cuts coming in Nifty Auto and the Bank Nifty. The midcap index was also down 1 percent.

Selloff in the last hour ahead of the long weekend brought about weakness in the market on Thursday. The Sensex ended over 100 points lower, while the Nifty managed to close below 10,500.

The Sensex ended 137 points down or 0.40% at 34046.94, while the Nifty was down 34.50 points or 0.33% at 10458.40. The market breadth favoured the declines as 1163 shares advanced, against a decline of 1532 shares, while 207 shares were unchanged.

In terms of stock movements, Coal India, IndusInd Bank, BPCL and Aurobindo Pharma were the top gainers among all indices, while ICICI Bank and SBI were the top losers.

tags #Market news

most popular

Happy Holi! Top 10 stocks to colour your portfolio which could give up to 40% return

Happy Holi! Top 10 stocks to colour your portfolio which could give up to 40% return

Cyclical recovery underway; see FY19 GDP between 7.2-7.3%: Nomura

Cyclical recovery underway; see FY19 GDP between 7.2-7.3%: Nomura

Exclusive: JSW Steel set to acquire Italy’s second-largest steelmaker Aferpi

Exclusive: JSW Steel set to acquire Italy’s second-largest steelmaker Aferpi

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC