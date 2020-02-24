App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Feb 24, 2020 04:19 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sensex, Nifty settle with deep cuts; nearly 200 stocks hit 52-week lows

Nifty marked its biggest fall since February 1, ending with a deep cut of 251 points, or 2.08 percent, at 11,829.40.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Indian equity market witnessed across the board selloff on February 24 and as many as 195 stocks hit their fresh 52-week lows on BSE.

Among the stocks that hit 52-week lows included Hero MotoCorp, Larsen & Toubro, Bandhan Bank, Canara Bank, NBCC, HPCL, Indian Overseas Bank, LIC Housing Finance and Tejas Networks.

On the other hand, Lakshmi Vilas Bank, Dishman Carbogen Amcis and Vakrangee were among the 247 stocks that hit their lower circuits on BSE.

Concerns that the coronavirus outbreak is going to have a strong impact on global growth spooked investors as the Indian market benchmark Sensex cracked 807 points, or 1.96 percent, to close at 40,363.23.

BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices closed 1.60 percent and 1.58 percent down, respectively.

Metals stocks took a beating, correcting 1-9 percent as the number of infected from China's coronavirus continued to rise, spreading to other countries as well.

The BSE Metal index fell over about 6 percent, the biggest loser among sectoral indices. JSPL, Vedanta, JSW Steel, SAIL, Hindalco, Tata Steel, Hindustan Copper, NALCO, MOIL, NMDC, Coal India, Welspun Corp and APL Apollo Tubes ended 1-9 percent in the red.

Monday's selloff in the market made investors poorer by Rs 3.17 lakh crore in a single day as the overall market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms dropped to Rs 1,55,33,762.11 crore on February 24 form Rs 1,58,50,719.62 crore on February 20.

Experts expect the market to be choppy in the near-term as global sentiments continue to remain muted.

"F&O expiry could also induce some volatility during the week. On an optimistic note, any positive outcome from the US president’s India visit in terms of strategic partnership or trade deal could possibly cheer the Indian market," said Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking.

First Published on Feb 24, 2020 04:06 pm

tags #BSE #markets #stocks

