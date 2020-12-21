Sensex, Nifty see biggest single day fall since May 2020 on new coronavirus strain discovery in UK

live bse live

The trend on the Street became completely negative after scientists in the United Kingdom discovered a new strain of COVID-19 leading to several nations restricting flight services to Britain.

India joined a growing list of countries that have already announced restrictions on travel to the UK. These countries include Ireland, Germany, France, Italy, the Netherlands and Belgium.

The benchmark indices witnessed the biggest single day fall since May 4, 2020. The BSE Sensex plunged 1,406.73 points, or 3 percent, to 45,553.96, while the Nifty50 fell 432.10 points, or 3.14 percent, to 13,328.40 and formed big bearish candle on the daily charts.

In May this year, Sensex was down little more than 2,000 points. In fact, majority of biggest single falls were seen in 2020 itself due to COVID-19 pandemic. On an intraday basis on December 21, Sensex was down 2,037 points.

More than Rs 6.6 lakh crore of investors' wealth was eroded in a single day today.

It was a bad start to the week. European markets like France's CAC, Germany's DAX and Britain's FTSE were also down 2-3 percent each, while Dow Jones futures declined nearly 2 percent, at 15:30 hours IST, pointing sharp decline in the US opening trade.

"The new variant of the Novel Coronavirus in the UK spooked markets as we witnessed intense selling in pivotal throughout afternoon trade. While the Street was bracing for a correction this week after a sharp up move, the sheer velocity of the fall across broader markets took the bulls by surprise as practically none of the key index constituents were in the green today," S Ranganathan, Head of Research at LKP Securities told Moneycontrol.

A new variant of the novel coronavirus has been identified in the United Kingdom. England's Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty said on December 19 that the new variant of the coronavirus, which causes COVID-19, can spread faster.

Scientists are working to confirm if the mutation leads to a higher mortality rate or cause more severe illnesses.

As per media reports, Prime Minister Boris Johnson is scheduled to chair a crisis meeting on Monday as a growing number of countries blocked flights from Britain over a new highly infectious coronavirus strain, the UK said was "out of control".

Selling was seen across the board as not a single stock in BSE Sensex and Nifty50 closed in the green.

ONGC was the biggest loser among Sensex stocks, falling over 9 percent due to more than 5 percent correction in oil prices which were trying to stabilise above $50 a barrel recently due to likely increase in oil demand.

Tata Motors also fell more than 9 percent following strict lockdown measures in the United Kingdom where Jaguar Land Rover operates.

IndusInd Bank, M&M, SBI, NTPC, ITC, Axis Bank, Power Grid, ICICI Bank, Sun Pharma, Bharti Airtel and Bajaj Finance were down 4-7 percent each.

The BSE FMCG, Healthcare, Auto, Bank, Capital Goods, Metal, Oil & Gas and Power were down 3-6 percent each, while IT was down 1.7 percent.

The broader markets corrected more than the benchmarks as the BSE Midcap index was down 4.14 percent and Smallcap fell 4.57 percent.

But analysts do not expect major correction in the near term and advised buying quality stocks on dips.

"As we all know, the vulnerability of the market was high due to quick gains made in the ongoing rally leading to low margin of safety. Despite which, we do not expect a big correction rather a consolidation, in the short-term, of not more than 7-10 percent in the main indices. Buying at dips can be considered as a strategy in the falling market," Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial services told Moneycontrol.

"Even so, the strain appears similar to the current one for which vaccine rollout is on at full speed. Therefore, the bad news seems to come with its own glimmer of hope. Nothing else has majorly changed. We continued to buy today, and will do so for the rest of the week. Today's markets are therefore a could serve as an entry point for those waiting for a correction," Kanika Agarrwal, Co-founder and Chief Investment Officer at Upside AI said.