Sensex, Nifty scale new highs yet again, 5 factors behind the market rally

The record run of Indian equities continued unabated for the sixth consecutive session as benchmarks the Sensex and the Nifty hit fresh highs on February 8.

The Sensex hit a fresh record of 51,472.68 and the Nifty touched 15,133 in the morning trade.

At 1100 hours, the Sensex was 682 points, or 1.34 percent, up at 51,413, while the Nifty was 195 points, or 1.31 percent, higher at 15,119.

The rally was broad-based as broader midcap and smallcap indices, too, rose over a percent each.

Among the sectors, bank, auto, telecom, auto and consumer durables rose more than 2 percent each.

Here are five reasons that pushed the market to record highs:

1 Positive global cues:

Most Asian markets traded with healthy gains as hopes of US stimulus and faster economic recovery boosted sentiment.

As per Reuters, Asian shares hovered near record highs on February 8 on hopes a $1.9-trillion COVID-19 aid package will be passed by US lawmakers this month just as coronavirus vaccines are being rolled out globally.

2 Sustained foreign fund inflow

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) remained net buyers to the tune of Rs 12,266 crore in the Indian market in the first five trading sessions of February, as positive sentiment after the Union Budget 2021 sparked a rally.

As per FPI statistics available with depositories, overseas investors pumped in a net Rs 10,793 crore into equities and Rs 1,473 crore in the debt segment between February 1 and 5. During the period, the total net investment stood at Rs 12,266 crore.

3 Strong gains in banking, auto stock:

Banking and auto stocks, including ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank and Mahindra & Mahindra, were among the top contributors to the rise of the Sensex.

Banking and auto stocks have been gaining after the Budget announced measures that are expected to help these sectors.

In the banking sector, besides IDBI Bank, the government will cut its stake in two more banks and one general insurance company, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech.

For the auto sector, the government announced a voluntary vehicle scrappage policy to phase out cars and commercial vehicles older than 20 and 15 years, respectively.

Besides, customs duty on certain automotive parts has been revised upwards, which may promote domestic manufacturing and help India get onto the global value chain.

Experts believe an increase in basic customs duty on select auto components will encourage local manufacturing of such items.

4 Optimism over economic recovery

On February Last Friday, the Reserve Bank of India said India's economy was coming back on track. With the beginning of the vaccination drive, economic growth was likely to pick pace, the central bank said sharing the outcome of its bi-monthly monetary policy committee meeting.

"2021 has begun with strong positive growth on the back of vaccination. Signs of recovery have strengthened further since the last MPC meet," governor Shaktikanta Das said.

Consumer confidence was reviving and business expectations of the manufacturing sector were upbeat, the governor said.

"FDI and FPI have surged in recent months, reposing faith in recovery in the economy and non-food bank credit, commercial paper sales are picking up," Das said.

The RBI expects FY22 GDP growth at 10.5 percent.

The government is confident of lowering the fiscal deficit to 4.5 percent of GDP by 2025-26 fiscal, considering a nominal GDP growth of 10 percent every year, expenditure secretary T V Somanathan has said.

5 Technical factor

Technical analysts believe the market still has steam left and the Nifty can hit 15,200 in the coming sessions.

"We continue to remain bullish, and the Nifty has the wings to achieve 15,200. A buy-on-dips strategy would be advisable. There is ample scope for the markets to correct during intraday sessions. These dips can be utilised to make fresh long positions for higher targets. This way the risk-reward trade-off would be favourable," said Manish Hathiramani, proprietary index trader and technical analyst, Deen Dayal Investments.

Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities is of the view that the underlying short-term trend of the Nifty continues to be positive.

Present volatility and consolidation movement could eventually result in an upside breakout in the next few sessions. The next upside levels to be watched is 15,475, which is 1.618 percent Fibonacci extension. Immediate support is placed at around 14,800-14,750 levels.

The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.