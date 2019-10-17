Market Live: Sensex, Nifty trade flat; Vedanta, TechM top losers; RIL most active

Live now
Oct 17, 2019 11:49 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Zee shares gain: Shares of Zee Entertainment Enterprises (ZEEL) climbed over 2 percent on BSE on October 17 ahead of the company's September quarter earnings.
Most brokerages expect the company to report double-digit growth in the second-quarter profit, driven by lower tax expenses, despite margin pressure and slow revenue growth.
Buzzing stock: Shares of DB Corp, the Dainik Bhaskar Group company, rallied 4 percent intraday on October 17 after brokerages remained bullish on the stock despite mixed earnings in September quarter.
While having a buy call on the stock as it offers 7 percent dividend yield, global brokerage CLSA slashed its price target to Rs 185 from Rs 220 per share, implying 21 percent potential upside from current levels. The company declared an interim dividend of Rs 6.5 per share.
Rupee trades flat at 71.43 per dollar
The Indian rupee is trading flat at 71.43 per dollar, with domestic equity market are marginally higher on October 17. The local currency opened marginally higher at 71.38 per dollar against previous close 71.43.
Eicher Motors jumps 4% after UBS upgrades to buy
Eicher Motors, the Royal Enfield maker, rallied 4 percent intraday on October 17 after global brokerage UBS upgraded its rating on the stock to buy from sell and also raised target rpice to Rs 23,000, citing likely volume growth in second half of this financial year.
The de-rating and downgrade cycle is coming to an end and there is a high conviction of sequential volume growth for Royal Enfield in second half of FY20, said the global research house.
Indiabulls Housing shares jump 7% after CRISIL reaffirms ratings
After three consecutive sessions of losses, shares of Indiabulls Housing Finance (IBH) traded in positive territory in morning trade on October 17, jumping about 7 percent on BSE, a day after the company said CRISIL has reaffirmed its long-term and short-term ratings.
"The rating committee of CRISIL has reaffirmed the long-term rating of Indiabulls Housing Finance at “CRISIL AA+”. The short-term rating has been reaffirmed at “CRISIL A1+”. The watch resolution of negative outlook follows the announcement of RBI not approving the merger of the company with Lakshmi Vilas Bank," Indiabulls Housing said in a BSE filing on October 16.
Info Edge gains 2% as HSBC maintains buy
Shares of Info Edge, the online classifieds company, gained 1.7 percent intraday on October 17 after global brokerage house HSBC has maintained buy call on the stock.
The research firm also raised its target price on the stock to Rs 2,479 from Rs 2,309 per share, implying a 10 percent potential upside from current levels.
Bajaj Consumer Care promoter offloads 22% stake; stock up 15%
Shares of Bajaj Consumer Care rallied for the second day, rising more than 15 percent in early trade on October 17, after its promoter offloaded stake through an open market transaction.
On October 15, promoter Bajaj Resources offloaded around 22 percent stake for Rs 628 crore. It sold 3,22,65,100 shares at an average price of Rs 194.56, according to exchange data. Research house Macquarie has maintained an outperform call on the stock with a target at Rs 592 per share.
SBI Life at record high after IAG decides to sell stake in JV
Shares of SBI Life Insurance Company zoomed to record high of Rs 921.50, rising more than 5 percent intraday on October 17 after Australia's IAG decided to sell its 26 percent stake in SBI General Insurance. SBI General is a joint venture between State Bank of India (SBI) and Insurance Australia Group (IAG).
Upon completion of the transaction, SBI will continue to hold 70 percent and Napean Opportunities LLP (an affiliate of Premji Invest) will hold 16.01 percent stake. The other shareholders would be WP Honey Wheat Investment, with 9.99 percent stake; PI Opportunities Fund-1: 2.35 percent and Axis New Opportunities AIF – I: 1.65 percent.