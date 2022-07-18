Sensex, Nifty rally to one-week high: Factors that are driving the markets up

Stock Market News, Sensex, Nifty

The stock market hit a one-week high on Monday riding on the back positive global cues and traded firm with the Sensex up 543.75 points or 1.01 percent at 54304.53, and the Nifty 164.30 points or 1.02 percent at 16213.50.

At 12: 38pm, About 2,192 shares have advanced, 950 shares declined, and 136 shares remained unchanged.

The rally was aided by gains in the IT and metal stocks with the indices adding 2-3 percent each. Industrial metal prices gained on Chinese regulators' latest efforts to avert a potential crisis in the country's real estate market, which consumes a vast amount of metals.

VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services, believes that the high volatility in the market is likely to continue in the near-term with erratic action from FIIs. The foreign institutional investors went buying on three days this month and sold off equities on the other days. Sustained buying on dips by retail and domestic institutional investors (DII) are likely to prop uptrends in the market.

"A significant market trend is the change in leadership from IT and banking to consumption-driven FMCG and autos. Investors can consider slightly restructuring their portfolios in the light of the leadership changes in the market," he said.

There are several factors that have contributed to the rally on Monday.

1. Supportive Global Cues

US stocks closed sharply higher on Friday, ending days of selloffs with a rebound fuelled by upbeat earnings, strong economic data and easing fears of a larger-than-expected interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 658.09 points, or 2.15 percent, to 31,288.26, the S&P 500 gained 72.78 points, or 1.92 percent, at 3,863.16 and the Nasdaq Composite added 201.24 points, or 1.79 percent, at 11,452.42.

Asian markets are also trading in the green with Hang Seng and Kospi adding 2 percent each, while the SGX Nifty was up 199.50 points and was trading at 16,239.50 level.

2. Positive US Economic Data

US economic data released on Friday surprised to the upside, with stronger-than-expected retail sales, an uptick in consumer sentiment, lower inflation expectations and cooling import prices.

Retail sales rose 1 percent last month, the Commerce Department said. Data for May was revised up to show sales falling 0.1 percent, instead of 0.3 percent, as previously reported. Retail sales increased 8.4 percent on-year and stayed 18 percent above their pre-pandemic trend, according to a Reuters report.

3. IT, Metals on a Rally

The IT sector jumped over 3 percent, led by Infosys and Tech Mahindra which jumped 4 percent each, followed by TCS, HCL Tech and Wipro, which added over 2 percent each.

In the metals space, the top gainers included Tata Steel, NALCO, Hindalco, Vedanta, SAIL and Hindustan Zinc which were up 2-3 percent each while JSW Steel and Jindal Steel & Power were the other gainers.

4. Technical Views

Sameet Chavan, Chief Analyst-Technical and Derivatives, Angel One

At this juncture, it is advisable to stay light and identify the apt themes that remain a key for momentum traders. Sectorally, banking and IT kept sulking, and hence, their participation is a must to lift the overall sentiments in the traders’ fraternity. Also, the broader end of the spectrum showed some interesting signs on Friday as we can see the Nifty Midcap50 index closing at a six-week high. Traders can focus on cash segment counters as well which are likely to provide better trading opportunities going ahead.

Prashanth Tapse, Vice-President (Research), Mehta Equities

Investors are betting that the Fed may probably go for a 75 basis point hike in policy rates in its July 27 meeting against the 100 bps rate hike feared earlier. Also, solid earnings by HDFC Bank during the weekend and oil prices falling to $97 a barrel should augur well for the markets.

On the technical front, the immediate upside targets for the Nifty are at 16321 mark and then at 16500 mark. The index would go south only if it drops below its biggest support at 15851.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​