Market Live: SGX Nifty indicates a negative opening for Indian indices

Asian Markets trade lower: Asian shares lumbered lower on Wednesday as the Sino-U.S. trade talks produced nothing but a stream of conflicting messages, while concerns about a glut of supply saw oil prices suffer their biggest spill in seven weeks.

Action in share markets was subdued with MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan off 0.25%. Japan's Nikkei eased 0.2% and South Korea 0.4%. E-Mini futures for the S&P 500 lost 0.1%.