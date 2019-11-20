Market Live: SGX Nifty indicates a negative opening for Indian indices

Live now
Nov 20, 2019 08:24 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Wall Street ends lower: The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 fell from record levels on Tuesday as dour forecasts from retailers Home Depot and Kohl's fuelled worries about consumer spending and the US-China trade dispute dragged on.
Asian Markets trade lower: Asian shares lumbered lower on Wednesday as the Sino-U.S. trade talks produced nothing but a stream of conflicting messages, while concerns about a glut of supply saw oil prices suffer their biggest spill in seven weeks.
Action in share markets was subdued with MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan off 0.25%. Japan's Nikkei eased 0.2% and South Korea 0.4%. E-Mini futures for the S&P 500 lost 0.1%.
Bharti Airtel | Vodafone Idea | Wipro | Reliance Capital | IRCTC | Birla Corporation and Shree Cement are stocks which are in the news today.
Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the broader index in India, with a 29 points loss or 0.24 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around 11,952-level on the Singaporean Exchange.
Experts said, market breadth was tad negative but it was nothing alarming. Profit booking so far from 12,000 level is shallow which suggests underlying strength in the market.
