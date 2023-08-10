Motilal Oswal's Siddhartha Khemka shares top short-term stock picks for retail investors

Khemka expressed optimism regarding several sectors such as financials, auto, capex and consumption

The recent surge in Indian markets is attributed to a combination of resilient macroeconomic indicators and favorable micro-level dynamics, says Siddhartha Khemka, head of retail research at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.

In an interview with Moneycontrol, Khemka shared his perspectives on the factors driving the bull run, potential threats, sectors of optimism and short-term investment recommendations.

What's leading to the bull run?

Breaking free from an 18-month range-bound phase, Indian markets achieved new highs in June 2023. Khemka said the current rally is supported by robust macroeconomic factors, including a healthy 7.2 percent GDP growth in FY23, controlled inflation and interest rates, a strong external balance, and stability in currency. He also underlined that microeconomic indicators remain stable supported by healthy corporate earnings, expected high-teens growth in FY24, and commodity price corrections.

The resurgence of Foreign Institutional Investor (FII) flows post March further bolstered market strength, he added.

Key threats to the bull market

Khemka highlighted three substantial threats to the ongoing rally in the market. Global growth concerns and geopolitical risks remain significant factors, exemplified by recent events such as Moody's downgrade of US regional banks and Italy's unexpected banking tax.

He also noted China's ongoing challenges in stimulating its economy. Prolonged higher global interest rates could particularly affect sectors like commodities (metals and oil & gas) and technology, which together contribute around 40 percent of Nifty's profit pool, he said.

Sectors with a positive outlook

Khemka expressed optimism regarding several sectors such as financials, auto, capex (including industrials, capital goods, infrastructure, and cement), and consumption. He noted that healthy loan growth continues in the financial sector, particularly in retail and SME segments.

He further said that in the auto sector, growth is anticipated across all categories, fuelled by the upcoming festive season and improved rural demand driven by normal monsoons, better crop yields, and reduced inflation concerns. Capex-driven sectors are set to prosper due to government infrastructure thrust and revival of private capex, Khemka said.

Short-term investment recommendations

Khemka offered short-term investment insights by recommending these stocks:

M&M: The potential for outperformance in both SUVs and tractors due to increased demand and new launches.

IDFC First Bank: Expected to deliver robust 25 percent CAGR loan growth over FY23-25, with moderating impact from the wholesale book.

Poonawalla Fincorp: Strong moats in liability, supported by robust parentage, providing growth opportunities in targeted product segments.

Godrej Consumer: Improved sales growth in the Indian business and gradual enhancement of overseas business profitability.

Sun Pharma: Backed by a strong innovative products franchise for global markets and strong performance in branded generics markets.

Khemka further advised retail investors to exercise caution in globally-linked sectors such as commodities and technology due to uncertain global health conditions. However, he expressed a positive long-term outlook for the technology sector, citing ongoing secular demand.