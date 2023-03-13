 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
The only two survivors of today’s bloodbath on Dalal Street

Abhishek Mukherjee
Mar 13, 2023 / 08:03 PM IST

RRR in global markets – rates, risks and recklessness. ‘Not You, Not You’ – Indian firms tell each other.

Mohit Joshi, an Infosys veteran, was named the next MD & CEO of Tech Mahindra on Sunday (March 12)

Indian equities joined the global market meltdown on March 13 (Monday) as the Silicon Valley Bank collapse sparked an intense bout of soul-searching among US regulators, lenders and corporates, with fears of a broader contagion clouding the near-term outlook for world stocks.

While the US Treasury Department and Federal Reserve stepped in to assure depositors of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) that their funds are safe, the lender’s stockholders and unsecured creditors were offered no such reprieve.

Not to mention its vast roster of startup clients. Or SVB’s senior management, who, it seems, were the only people in the financial world who were unaware that interest rates were heading northward. (Or that things like interest rate hedging exist).

With Dalal Street bathed in a sea of red, there were only two entities which held their own on a brutal day – Tech Mahindra, and its knight in shining armour (going by the market reaction) – Mohit Joshi.