Sensex, Nifty lurch lower; 5 key factors behind the selloff

The domestic equity market witnessed sharp selloff on August 29 as worries over a global slowdown and the US-China trade war kept investors away from riskier equities.

The market failed to hold on to the positive momentum that built after the government on August 23 announced a string of measures to boost the economy. The cabinet on August 28 relaxed rules for foreign direct investment (FDI) in digital media, coal mining and retail.

It appears these macroeconomic policy moves have failed to boost investor sentiment, which is also bogged down by the last day of August series of futures and options contracts.

Observers say the market is looking for further triggers for fresh up-move.

For now, market sentiments seem to be swaying between global concerns and some positive local factors, including government’s stimulus packages, better monsoon and lower crude prices, which could keep the markets rangebound for some time.

Key equity index Sensex fell 464 points intraday, while Nifty tested 10,922 on the downside. The 30-share pack BSE Sensex closed 383 points, or 1.02 percent, lower at 37,068.93, with 21 stocks in the red.

Nifty50 closed with a loss of 98 points, or 0.89 percent at 10,948.30 with 21 stocks up and 29 down.

BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices outperformed benchmark Sensex, closing with losses of 0.17 percent and 0.62 percent, respectively.

Here are the top five factors that dragged the market down:

F&O expiry: The market trod a negative line on the last day of August series of futures and options contracts as investors roll over positions from August to September series. "The last three series have been negative due to FPI shorting index and stocks futures and them over as the quarterly results and fundamentals do not support such market valuations," said Sameer Kalra, Founder of Target Investing.

FPI outflow: Contrary to expectations, the rollback of surcharge has not been able to stem the outflow of foreign capital. Data shows that foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have remained net sellers even after the finance minister announced a rollback of the surcharge levied in the budget.

Worries about the economy: The gloomy outlook for Indian economy has reduced investors' risk appetite. Amid signs of a slowdown, analysts and rating agencies have projected softer gross domestic product (GDP) numbers that are to be released on August 30.

Rating agency Moody's Investors Service has lowered India's GDP forecast to 6.4 percent for FY20. The recent economic measures were unlikely to improve business and consumer sentiments, Alka Anbarasu, vice president of financial institutions group, Moody's, told CNBC TV18.

India Ratings and Research has projected the GDP growth for 2019-20 to tumble to a six-year low at 6.7 percent, compared to the earlier estimates of 7.3 percent.

Weak global sentiment: The US-China trade war and deepening inversion of the US bond yield curve has deteriorated the risk appetite of investors. Fears of a global recession and a possible disorderly Brexit has added to the worries.