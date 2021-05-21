Sensex, Nifty jump over a percent each, 4 factors behind the market rise

India's benchmark indices the Sensex and the Nifty witnessed strong gains in intraday trade on May 21, supported by banking and financial heavyweights such as HDFC twins, ICICI Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank.

At 1155 hours, the Sensex was 690 points, or 1.39 percent, up at 50,255, while the Nifty was at 15,095, up 189 points, or 1.27 percent.

BSE midcap and smallcap indices were up about a percent each.

"Good Q4 results continue to flow pushing up stock prices, particularly of midcaps. Midcap outperformance continues with the Nifty midcap index up by 4.5 percent in May, so far, while the Nifty is up by 2 percent only. This trend is likely to continue," said V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

Track live market here

Here are 4 factors that could have triggered the rally in the market:

1. Falling COVID-19 cases:

Falling COVID-19 cases in India appear to be giving comfort to the market participants.

The daily rise in coronavirus cases in India remained below 3 lakh for the fifth consecutive day, with 2.59 lakh new cases recorded in a single day, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on May 21.

Track live coronavirus news updates here

2. Rally in banks, financials

Strong gains in banks and financial heavyweights are keeping the benchmarks higher. BSE Bankex and finance indices rose over 2 percent each in intraday trade.

"The rally in PSU banks is a value trade. The weakness in the banking segment may be used to buy the private sector leaders whose long-term prospects are extremely bright. When the economic cycle turns decisively, credit growth will pick up smartly. The large well-capitalised private sector banks are uniquely placed to benefit from this emerging trend," said Vijayakumar.

3. Positive global cues

Indian stocks rose tracking other Asian peers. Asian stocks rose as investors tempered fears about hot inflation and the prospects of an early tapering of stimulus by the Federal Reserve, Reuters reported.

Japan's Nikkei jumped 1 percent, while MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan added 0.6 percent.

4. Technical factor

After a brief correction on May 21, the Nifty quickly reclaimed the 15,000 levels.

As per Manish Hathiramani, Proprietary Index Trader and Technical Analyst, Deen Dayal Investments, the index needs to keep above 15,150 to see higher levels. The next zone thereafter would be 15,300-15,400.

On the downside, support is at 14,700 and as long as that is not breached, traders can accumulate long positions on any corrective move or intraday dip, Hathiramani said.

Chandan Taparia, Vice President and Derivatives Analyst at Motilal Oswal Financial Services said the Nifty has to hold above 14,900 to witness an up move towards 15,050 then 15,200, while on the downside, support exists at 14,800 and 14,700 zones.

The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.