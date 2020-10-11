Sensex, Nifty jump 4% last week; will the rally sustain? Here's what 10 top analysts say

Market benchmarks logged gains for the seventh consecutive day in a row on October 9, the longest winning streak seen so far in 2020.

The S&P BSE Sensex reclaimed mount 40K, while Nifty50 closed above 11900 levels and is on track to retest record highs by December 2020.

For the week, the action was limited to benchmark indices as broader markets saw profit booking. The S&P BSE Sensex rose 4.6 percent while the Nifty50 was up 4.3 percent for the week ended October 9 compared to a 0.3 percent fall seen in the S&P BSE Midcap index, and a flat closing seen in the S&P BSE Small-cap index for the same period.

The market is teeming with positivity. However, in-between profit-booking cannot be ruled out, experts believe.

Let's take a look at how top analysts foresee the mood of the market for the coming week:

Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research, HDFC Securities

Markets have become overbought after a relentless rise over the past two weeks.

Advance-decline ratio, however, continues to remain in the negative over the past few days suggesting profit-taking in the broader markets.

Over the next 1-2 days, we expect even the Nifty to come under some pressure as large-caps also need to consolidate after such a rise.

Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking

We feel the recent buoyancy in the banking pack may help the index to inch higher but traders should maintain extra caution in the selection of stocks as we’re seeing limited participation from the index majors.

Besides, with the earnings season gaining pace, we can’t rule out the possibility of erratic swings in the stocks.

Rahul Sharma, Head – Technical & Derivatives Research, JM Financial Services

The level of 12,000 should act as a major hurdle in the coming week as it is not only a psychological level but also the highest call writing is seen at this strike price.

Technically, supports are seen at 11,690 and 11,535 whereas resistance is placed at 12,000 and 12,115.

From the sectoral front, Pharma, Metals and Auto could do well whereas Nifty Bank, Midcaps could underperform.

Key market participants wouldn’t want to risk the mega event and markets could cool off a bit in the second half of October.

Positional traders are advised to use this rally to reduce long exposures and wait for a possible correction before the US Elections.

Intraday traders can continue to trade momentum counters and make the most of the available opportunities. The party is still on but advise to stay close to the door and enjoy till it lasts.

S Hariharan, Head - Sales Trading, Emkay Global Financial Services

As Nifty approaches life-time highs, we can expect a rotation of performance among sectors with sideways movement in broader indices and consolidation of strong market performance.

Defensive sectors can be expected to outperform in the near-term in such a scenario. The overall fund flow picture remains strong with DIIs & FIIs net buyers incrementally over the last few sessions.

Nirali Shah, Senior Research Analyst, Samco Securities

After this rally of over 1,000 points, a gentle pullback up to 11,500 cannot be ruled out.

Though the outlook on markets is bullish, traders are suggested to keep a buy on dips approach as long as the index is trading within the rising channel.

Immediate support and resistances are now placed at 11,700 and 12,020, respectively.

Quarterly results along with the fate of IPO listings will dictate the course of action for the bourses in the shorter timeframe.

Q2 indeed had a jump-start with TCS’ numbers and an upbeat commentary. However, it would prudent to wait and watch to reckon how other sectors performed during the staggered unlock period by giving special importance to management commentary and demand outlook.

Going ahead, markets are expected to witness sectoral churning and the benchmark index might remain subdued with stock-specific movements. Investors should initiate a buy on dips in select few stocks.

Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services

Markets are trading currently at their peak, aided by fast recovery of economic activities, stimulus and increased rural demand.

Over the week, benchmark indices have ascended to new high supported by the restoration of industrial activity near pre-COVID level, a good start to Q2 result, in anticipation of stimulus in India and positive monetary measures by MPC.

Markets are expected to continue their rally in the short-term in anticipation of further measures from the Indian government to provide a bonanza of the stimulus.

The upcoming hearing of the moratorium is also expected to drive the domestic market next week.

Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities

Nifty is now placed at a strong position and more upside is likely in the near-term.

The recent upside breakout of important trend line resistance (11,600), as per weekly timeframe (according to change in polarity), the negation of the bearish engulfing pattern of daily and weekly timeframe chart (by closing above 11,794) and the negation of the Doji pattern of Thursday-as per daily timeframe chart - all these positive evidence are pointing towards a strong placement for the market to go up further.

Such negations of bearish patterns more often results in a continuation of sharp up trended moves in the underlying.

Nifty, on the weekly chart, formed a long bull candle and the whole chart pattern now indicates a larger positive sequence of higher tops and bottoms.

Hence, more upside could be in store in the near-term to form a yet another higher top reversal at the new swing highs.

The upside targets to be watched for the coming week at 12,250. Immediate support is placed at 11,800.

Siddharth Khemka, Head – Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services

The market is expected to remain positive but with the very sector and stock-specific actions.

Nifty has formed a bullish candle on the weekly scale. A hold above 11,800 can move Nifty towards 12,000-12,200 while support has moved higher at 11,750.

Investors would now track earnings season which is expected to show strong sequential recovery and watch out for management commentaries on demand for the upcoming festive season.

Developments around stimulus package both from the US and the Indian government would keep the sentiments positive.

Next week India’s inflation data and industrial output would be watched out along with the US Presidential debate, IMF meeting and EU council meeting.

Dharmesh Shah, Head – Technical, ICICI direct

We expect banking stocks to move higher in the coming week which would make the benchmark index Nifty sustain the ongoing up-move.

We expect a broader market to witness catch-up activity as Nifty has surpassed the August high whereas Nifty mid-cap and small-cap indices have been forming a higher base at their 80 percent retracement.

The formation of higher high-low signifies elevated buying demand which makes us confident to revise the support base at 11,500 as it is the confluence of a) as per the change of polarity concept earlier resistance of 11,500 would now act as immediate support b) last week’s low is placed at 11,450.

Sameet Chavan, Chief Technical & Derivatives Analyst, Angel Broking

We are very much close to the psychological mark of 12,000. The moment it is taken out, we may see a steady move towards 12,200–12,400 levels.

As far as levels are concerned, the base has shifted higher and the previous resistance area of 11,700– 11,450 should now be treated as strong support.

Since the banking index is back to 200-day SMA on the daily chart and the way it closed with a complete gush in the space, a move beyond 24,000 would provide strong support to the benchmark index.

However, we would like to highlight that since the move is extremely swift, we can see some intraday profit-booking anytime and hence, one needs to position accordingly and be very fussy in stock-selection.

