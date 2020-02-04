Sensex, Nifty firm; Ranbaxy, Bharti, Cipla top gainers

Live Market Commentary

11:55am Infosys near record high

Shares of Infosys gained as much as 0.94 percent intraday to Rs 3,484.90 apiece on the NSE on reports that the company has received order from Chinese company Fesco.

The stock rose 0.46 percent now to Rs 3,468.20 while its record high is Rs 3,493.95 that touched on January 7, 2011.

11:45am Pharma stocks on buyers' radar

Shares of Cipla rallied 2.65 percent to Rs 387 on reports that the company received approval from US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for Levalbuterol Hydrochloride solution.

Reports also suggest that Ranbaxy Labs got US FDA nod for Felodipine extended release tablets. The stock surged 4.4 percent to Rs 436.45.

11:30am HDFC Bank in focus

The Reserve Bank of India on Monday notified that since the foreign shareholding in HDFC Bank has breached the 49 percent mark, no further purchase of shares of the bank will be allowed for FIIs.

The result of this RBI bar on further FII investment in HDFC Bank would ensure there is unavailability of headroom for FIIs to invest in the company. Moreover, it is also likely HDFC Bank will be dropped from the MSCI Indices, like Axis Bank which was dropped earlier this year, when its foreign holding limit hit the 49 percent mark on August 14.

The move follows on back of change in FDI guidelines earlier this year, which allowed foreign investors in private banks to invest up to 49 percent via automatic route, and from 49 percent to 74 percent via government approval.

HDFC Bank foreign holding was above the 49 percent mark when the new guidelines were introduced. Over the last two quarters, foreign holding in HDFC Bank has slipped from over 51 percent to below 49 percent. Foreign holding in HDFC Bank included FIIs investments and ADRs listed in the US market.

The non-availability of foreign investment headroom in HDFC Bank, and the likelihood of it being dropped from MSCI will put pressure on the stock going forward. The stock rose 2 percent to Rs 668.5 apiece.

11:15am Supreme Industries talks to CNBC-TV18

Plastic goods maker Supreme Industries aims to clock 12 percent volume growth over next three years. In an interview to CNBC-TV18, MD MP Taparia said that the company’s capacity utilisation currently stands at 70 percent and he expects volumes to grow across sectors except industrial products.

The Mumbai based company reported 10.37 percent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 43 crore for in the quarter ended September 30, 2013 versus Rs 38.97 crore in the same period year ago. The company follows July-June fiscal year. Its sales rose 14.17 percent at Rs 705.14 crore from Rs 617.64 crore in the corresponding quarter of FY13. (Read More)

Taparia further added that the company’s margins are likely to improve to 14 percent going ahead and its debt would reduce by around Rs 150cr by December-end.

Meanwhile, the company is looking to monetise a land parcel of Rs 200 crore by June 30, 2015 and has no plans to raise equity in the near-term.

11:01am After weakness in last five consecutive sessions, short covering helped the market rebound today. The Sensex advanced 99.75 points or 0.48 percent to 20,759.27 and the Nifty rose 27.70 points or 0.45 percent to 6,182.40.

Investors are eagarly waiting for RBI policy on Wednesday and FOMC meeting that will end on Wednesday, but the market will react on Thursday.

The Fed meet slated towards the end on the ongoing week may not ruffle up market as talks are of a small taper, which has broadly been factored in. Markets are more interested on Fed's stance on long-term interest rates; if anything negative is hinted it may harm sentiment, says Saurabh Mukherjea of Ambit Capital.

Speaking of the impending monetary policy meet tomorrow, Mukherjea said a 25 bps rate hike is highly likely given the disappointment seen in CPI and WPI data. If the inflation data stays as stubborn, then another 25 bps rate hike cannot be ruled out in January, as it is the only tool left with the RBI to tackle price rise.

Advancing shares outnumbered declining ones by a ratio of 1,053 to 572 on the BSE.

Bharti Airtel, Cipla, Tata Power, TCS, Sesa Sterlite, Ranbaxy Labs and Jaiprakash Associates are the major gainers among frontlines, rising 2-5 percent.

However, the laggards are HDFC Bank, Coal India, NTPC, HDFC, SBI and Power Grid Corporation.