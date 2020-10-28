Sensex, Nifty fall 1% each: 4 key factors that are pulling market down

The market lost more than a percent on October 28 in day trading. The broader markets also corrected, but less than benchmark indices as the Nifty Midcap and Smallcap indices were down around half a percent each.

The BSE Sensex fell 488.28 points or 1.20 percent to 40,033.82, and the Nifty50 dropped 128.10 points or 1.08 percent to 11.761.30.

"Indian market is expected to follow global cues with an increase in volatility in the coming days as we are heading closer to the US election and more economic restrictions due to the devastating rise of COVID cases," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

Here are four key factors that are weighing on the market:

Rising Coronavirus Infections

India continued to report better recovery rate and lowered active cases week-after-week, but the situtation in United States and some nations in Europe looks tense as the coronavirus infections, hospitalisation and deaths increased sharply again.

As a result, the governments announced further restriction measures to avoid the spread of virus, which ultimately could impact global growth.

Media reports indicated that France may announce complete lockdown to contain the virus outbreak. Mainland China also reported increase in virus infections.

US Presidential elections

Investors also looked cautious ahead of the US presidential elections scheduled to be held on November 3. Reports indicated that there could be tough competition between Republican Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden, and the surveys indicated that Democrats have more chance in the elections, over Republicans and the number of people to vote is expected to be more than previous several elections.

US President Donald Trump clearly stated that there won't be coronavirus relief bill before election, which has not yet cleared amid several negotiations between Republicans and Democrats.

Banks Led Losses

Banking & financials were leaders in fall as the Nifty Bank and Financial Service indices fell more than 2 percent each. The Bank Nifty formed bearish candle on the daily charts.

IndusInd Bank, Federal Bank, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, SBI, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank and Bank of Baroda were down 1.5-3 percent.

IT lost over a percent, while FMCG, Pharma and Metal indices were down more than half a percent.

Technical View

The Nifty50 corrected a percent and formed bearish candle on the daily charts, but overall trend of last few sessions indicated that the index has been in a range of 300-400 points and is expected to remain in same range in coming days too.

"The index is still stuck in a range between 11,650 and 12,050. While choppy markets can test a trader's patience, one must exercise caution and avoid trading in rangebound markets," Manish Hathiramani, Proprietary Index Trader and Technical Analyst at Deen Dayal Investments told Moneycontrol.

"If we can get past 12,050, the Nifty can achieve 12,200-12,300. If it breaks 11,650, we could drop to 11,400-11,450," he said.