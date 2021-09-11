Sensex, Nifty end the week with lacklustre gains, but these 41 smallcaps rally 10-36%

live bse live

The week ended September 9 was a lacklustre one for the Indian market as the Sensex and the Nifty50 inched up merely 0.30 percent on a weekly basis.

However, mid and smallcap stocks outperfomred the frontline indices. The BSE Midcap index rose 1.32 percent and the smallcap index climbed 1.24 percent for the week.

In the Sensex kitty, Bharti Airtel (with a gain of 4.25 percent) emerged as the top weekly gainer, followed by HDFC (up 2.58 percent) and HCL Tech (up 2.08 percent).

Shares of Reliance Industries, Hindustan Unilever, Kotak Mahindra Bank and ITC climbed over a percent each for the week.

Shares of NTPC fell 2.18 percent and ended as the top laggard in the Sensex index for the week, followed by Sun Pharma, Bajaj Auto, Tata Consultancy Services, Bajaj Finance, Power Grid Corporation of India, Larsen & Toubro and Axis Bank which fell between 1-1.62 percent.

Overall, 16 stocks of the 30-share pack Sensex ended in the green.

"Indian indices failed to maintain the momentum it witnessed during the previous week as volatility remained high due to weak global markets and the absence of any fresh domestic cues to lift the market further," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

"Increasing COVID-19 cases across the globe also added to the market worries. Though the much-awaited US job data fell below market estimate, it gave relief to the market on hopes of continued economic support by the Fed," said Nair.

From the BSE Midcap index, shares of Vodafone Idea jumped 15.56 percent in the week. Shares of IRCTC, Adani Green Energy, Future Retail, Voltas and JSW Energy jumped between 10 percent and 15 percent.

Shares of ICICI Securities lost 6 percent for the week and ended as the top laggard of the BSE Midcap index.

Stocks such as Apollo Hospitals Enterprises, Exide Industries, Bank Of India, Motilal Oswal Financial Services and MRF fell between 3-6 percent.

As may as 41 stocks from BSE Smallcap index jumped more than 10 percent while 11 of them rose more than 20 percent on a weekly basis.

Stocks such as Dish TV India, Jindal Worldwide and Zen Technologies surged 36 percent, 34 percent and 33 percent, respectively.

Among the laggards in the BSE Smallcap index were Karda Construction (down 12.07 percent), Inox Wind (down 7.39 percent), Steel Strips Wheels (down 7.19 percent) and PTC India (down 7.10 percent).

"Nifty is currently witnessing time-wise correction as it is hovering within the range of 17,250-17,400. A decisive break on either side would trigger the next directional move. Meanwhile, traders should maintain a positive yet cautious approach and maintain positions on both sides," said Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking.

"Participants will react to the inflation data in early trade on September 13. Besides, the index heavyweight Reliance Industries will be the focus as they are launching their next Jio phone on September 10," said Mishra.

Disclaimer: MoneyControl is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.

The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.