App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Mar 13, 2018 05:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sensex, Nifty end flat amid last hour volatility; bank indices off day's high, TCS dips 5%

PSU banks, select private banks and oil marketing companies gained while technology and infra stocks were in the red.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

It was a consolidation day for the market on Tuesday after nearly 2 percent rally in the previous session, following sluggish global cues ahead of US inflation data due later today.

The market was steady with mild gains after the fall in February CPI inflation and better-than-expected January industrial output, but suddenly in last couple of hours of trade it wiped out all gains to turn volatile, before closing on a mixed note. PSU banks, select private banks and oil marketing companies gained while technology and infra stocks ended in the red.

The 30-share BSE Sensex failed to hold 34,000 levels, closing down 61.16 points at 33,856.78 while the Nifty managed to settled trade above 10,400 levels, rising 5.50 points to 10,426.90.

The midcaps outperformed frontliners, with the Nifty Midcap index gaining 0.77 percent despite last hour volatility. About two shares advanced for every share falling on the BSE.

related news

Meanwhile, the consumer price index (CPI) inflation on Monday slipped to a four-month low of 4.44 percent in February, compared with 5.07 percent in January 2018 and industrial production maintained growth for the third consecutive month at 7.5 percent in January against 7.1 percent in previous month.

"The lower-than-expected CPI inflation and higher-than-expected IIP data are likely to allay fears of an interest rate hike by the Reserve Bank of India in its next policy meeting scheduled in the first week of April," Anand Shah, Deputy CEO & Head of Investments BNP Paribas Mutual Fund said.

Nifty PSU Bank index trimmed gains to 2 percent from 5 percent due to correction in SBI that lost 3 percent from day's high to end half percent higher.

Andhra Bank was the biggest loser among PSU banks, rising over 11 percent followed by Union Bank, Bank of Baroda, OBC, Syndicate Bank, Allahabad Bank, Canara Bank, IDBI Bank, Indian Bank and PNB that rallied 3-7 percent.

Nifty Bank index also came off day's high, rising 0.3 percent (against more than 1 percent rally intraday) due to correction in HDFC Bank (down 0.37 percent) and Kotak Mahindra Bank (down 1.5 percent). ICICI Bank and Axis Bank gained 1-2 percent.

Oil marketing companies outperformed other Nifty stocks as HPCL and BPCL jumped 4.4 percent while IOC gained 2 percent.

TCS shares posted the biggest single day fall in percentage terms in over last three years, falling 5 percent after promoter Tata Sons sold around 1.5 percent stake in the IT major through block deals in opening. The Nifty IT index was down 1.5 percent.

Future Consumer rallied 19 percent. Motilal Oswal initiated coverage with Buy rating and set a target price of Rs 76, implying around 50 percent upside as it is the best play on the huge window of opportunity for brands using modern retail methods of distribution.

On the global front, global markets were mixed as investors look forward to the release of US inflation data later in the day. Nikkei gained 0.66 percent while Shanghai and ASX 200 fell 0.4 percent each.

tags #Local Markets #Nifty #Sensex

most popular

Bharat Dynamics IPO opens; 10 things you should know before subscribing

Bharat Dynamics IPO opens; 10 things you should know before subscribing

Scouting for value stocks? Top 12 contra buys in volatile market

Scouting for value stocks? Top 12 contra buys in volatile market

If you have a corpus of Rs 10 lakh at 35, this is where you should invest to achieve your millionaire dream

If you have a corpus of Rs 10 lakh at 35, this is where you should invest to achieve your millionaire dream

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC