Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty end a rangebound session flat; metal stocks outperform

Live now
Feb 22, 2019 03:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
highlights
Suzlon Energy gains 22%:
Market Update:
PNB gets capital infusion from Govt:
Zero observations for Dr Reddy's Laboratories:
Rupee Update:
GMR to develop new airport:
Market Opens:
Rupee Opens:
ING Mauritius to sell stake in Kotak Mahindra Bank:
SGX Nifty Update:
Market Close: Benchmark indices ended flat on Friday after traded in narrow range throughout the day.
The Sensex was down 26.87 points at 35871.48, while Nifty was up 1.80 points at 10791.70. About 1602 shares have advanced, 906 shares declined, and 148 shares are unchanged.
IOC, HPCL, JSW Steel, Vedanta and Yes Bank were the top gainers on the Nifty, while losers include Kotak Mahindra Bank, GAIL, HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries and Cipla.
Among the sectors, except energy and bank all other sectoral indices ended in green.
NBCC bags order: NBCC (India) Limited has secured following new orders on PMC basis
1.Construction of Residential accommodation for Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (ILBS), New Delhi.
2.Construction of office cum training centre for Central Board of Direct Taxes, Saket, New Delhi.
Adani Enterprises surges 7% after Adani Defence bags UAV contract worth $2 bn
Adani Defence & Aerospace is well positioned to transition to system integration of larger platforms including UAVs, Rotary-wing and Fixed-wing aircrafts," said Ashish Rajvanshi, Head of Adani Defence & Aerospace.
Source: Bloomberg
Suzlon Energy gains 22%: Shares of Suzlon Energy rose more than 22 percent on the back of report that Danish firm may buy controlling stake in the company.
Danish firm Vestas is in talks with Suzlon to buy a controlling stake in the company, reports CNBC-TV18, quoting sources.
Long-term price outlook for chana positive: Anand Rathi Commodities
On fundamentals, the long-term price outlook for chana is positive. In the short term, though, prices would be driven by the weather, harvesting pressure and the government's procurement policy.
Market Update: Benchmark indices continue to trade in narrow range with Nifty able to hold 10,750 level.
At 14:14 hrs IST, the Sensex is down 19.92 points at 35878.43, while Nifty is down 3.40 points at 10786.50.
Risk reward has improved, good time to buy quality stocks: Anand Rathi
Siddharth Sedani The week passed by witnessed a heavy sell-off driven by India-Pakistan tensions along with high global crude oil prices. The Nifty index has corrected from the levels of 11,000 to 10,600 in the past two weeks.
Credit Suisse on Eicher Motors: The research house maintained neutral call on the stock with target at Rs 21,800 per share. According to firm, the state-wise trends is not too encouraging and within domestic motorcycles, company lost share in almost all the states in Q3.
India's capex cycle on the verge of a revival; CLSA bets on 5 names
To play revival in the capex cycle, CLSA recommends investors to buy stocks that are early-cycle plays such as L&T, Sadbhav, NCC and IRB Infrastructure and urban infra play such as J Kumar Infraprojects
PNB gets capital infusion from Govt: The bank has received Rs 5,908 crore towards contribution of Central Government in the preferential allotment of equity shares of the bank, as Government's Investment.
SBI, PNB may pump in Rs 500 crore in Jet Airways if other lenders agree
State Bank of India (SBI) and Punjab National Bank (PNB) have agreed to provide Rs 500 crore in emergency funding to Jet Airways on a condition that other lenders in the consortium do not object, The Economic Times reported.
Read full story here.
Dr Reddy's Laboratories gains: The audit of company's formulations Shrevepmi plant, Louisiana, USA, by the USFDA, has been completed with zero observations.
Prabhat Dairy board approves scheme of amalgamation between arm Cheese Land Agro & Co
Rupee Update: The Indian rupee is trading higher at 71.16 per dollar versus previous close 71.25
EU debates how and when to start trade talks with Donald Trump
The United States and Europe ended a stand-off of several months last July, when Trump agreed to hold off on car tariffs while the two sides looked to improve trade ties.
Deutsche Bank on Titan Company: Research house maintained buy rating on stock with a target at Rs 1,200 per share. Share gains are largely from the wedding segment, while new wedding collection is contributing 32-33% in revenue terms, it added.
General insurance sector stocks attractive; ICICI Lombard a buy: Investec
Equity investment in general insurance sector is attractive from a portfolio perspective given massive under penetration in India, global financial services firm Investec said.
GMR to develop new airport: Shares of GMR Infrastructure gained 2 percent intraday Friday after company signed concession agreement to develop a new international airport at Greece.
GMR Airports, a subsidiary of GMR Infrastructure along with Greek partner TERNA Group has signed the concession agreement to develop a new international airport of Heraklion at Crete, Greece.
Buzzing: Shares of Dynamatic Technologies rose 5.5 percent in the early trade on Friday as company signed a MoU with SAAB Technologies.
The company has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with SAAB Technologies with an intent to explore future joint opportunities in commercial and defence related work, including Gripen fighter aircraft.
Here's a guide on how to choose the right debt fund for your portfolio
There are 338 debt funds in the Rs 24-trillion (Rs 24 lakh crore) Indian mutual funds industry. Another 843 of these are fixed maturity plans (FMP). There are 16 different categories of debt funds.
Bharat Electronics gains 2%: Shares rose as much as 2 percent in early trade after signing an MoU with Nagpur-based JSR Dynamics.
"The MoU aims at leveraging the individual design and manufacturing capabilities of BEL and JSR to develop weapons and light weight cruise missiles," BEL said in a statement.
Citi on BHEL: Research house maintained neutral call and cut target to Rs 70 from Rs 84 per share. It revises EPS estimates downwards by 8-13% over FY19-21.
Market Opens: Benchmark indices opened flat with negative bias on Friday with Nifty holding above 10,750 level.
At 09:17 hrs IST, the Sensex is down 36.45 points at 35861.90, while Nifty was down 15.10 points at 10774.80. About 400 shares have advanced, 347 shares declined, and 38 shares are unchanged.
Bajaj Auto, Maruti Suzuki, ICICI Bank, HUL, BPCL, HPCL, IOC, HDFC Bank are the top gainers in the morning, while losers is Kotak Mahindra Bank.
Rupee Opnes: The Indian rupee opened flat at 71.25 per dollar on Friday versus previous close 71.25.
Market at pre-open: Benchmark indices are flat in the pre-opening trade with Nifty holding above 10,750 level.
At 09:02 hrs IST, the Sensex is up 43.31 points or 0.12% at 35,941.66, and the Nifty down 1.40 points or 0.01% at 10,788.50.
Kotak Mahindra Bank down 2 percent and Jet Airways is up 1 percent.