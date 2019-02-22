Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty end a rangebound session flat; metal stocks outperform

Market Close: Benchmark indices ended flat on Friday after traded in narrow range throughout the day.

The Sensex was down 26.87 points at 35871.48, while Nifty was up 1.80 points at 10791.70. About 1602 shares have advanced, 906 shares declined, and 148 shares are unchanged.

IOC, HPCL, JSW Steel, Vedanta and Yes Bank were the top gainers on the Nifty, while losers include Kotak Mahindra Bank, GAIL, HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries and Cipla.

Among the sectors, except energy and bank all other sectoral indices ended in green.