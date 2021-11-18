MARKET NEWS

English
Sensex, Nifty drop 1%: Here are the key factors behind the fall

Global Cues, Interest Rate Hike worries and Auto, Metals & IT sector drag the markets down

Moneycontrol News
November 18, 2021 / 01:12 PM IST

Indian markets tracked weak global cues and witnessed a decline.

Benchmark Nifty touched 17,746, down over 150 points (0.81%) while 30-pack Sensex fell over 500 points. The market is trading in a negative territory for the third consecutive day and experts are linking this weakness to weak global cues and continuous withdrawal of FPIs.

The tepid listing of much hyped IPO of Paytm also added to negative sentiment as the company listed at a discount at Rs 1,950 compared to its offer price of Rs 2,100. The shares plummeted to as low as Rs 1,600 in early trade today.

Here are the main factors that dragged the markets down:

  1. Weak global cues – The pullback in US shares over night after the release of home building data which witnessed a drop and construction backlog increased amid higher material prices and labor shortages coupled with higher inflation in Eurozone dragged the Asian peers down.


Japan’s Nikkei225 was trading down 90 points at 11.44 am IST while Hang Seng tumbled 345 points today. The benchmark SGX Nifty was also trading lower by 126 points.

2. Fed Policy - The ever lingering risk of earlier than expected tapering by US Fed along with interest rate hikes is continuously playing on the minds of investors. Investors in Asian markets turned towards safe havens such as government bonds, gold and the yen.

  1. Auto, Metals & IT sector were a major drag: Though all the sectors on both the BSE and NSE were down, the NIFT Auto index was down more than 3%, BSE Metals was down more than 2% while NIFTY IT was trading below 1.6%.

Top losers in the market today are Tata Motors (-4.41%), M&M (-3.32%) Eicher Motors (-3.06%), HCL Tech (-2.67%) , Tech Mahindra (-1.99%), Tata Steel (-2.13%).

Technical View

The Indian benchmarks started today on a flat note amid weak global cues coupled with rising inflation. However, some support may come in the day as Finance Minister said there are clear signs of growth in the economy

“Our research suggests that the levels of 17700-17900 may act as support level in the market. If the market sustained above the support of 17700-17900,  we can expect it to trade in the range of 17700-18000”, said Likhita Chepa, Senior Research Analyst, Capitalvia Global Research Ltd..
first published: Nov 18, 2021 12:54 pm

